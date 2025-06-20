As well as the newcomers issue, surely it is time to face the fit in 10 races into the programme does not work. I know the weather was the problem during the race and practice week, but trying to run 40 events is an impossible task. 14 racing laps did not take place in the 2025 TT, only one race ran on to the programmed schedule. Less races would allow more flexibility to run races to the full programmed distances. Nobody wants one lap and two lap races. In the present format the organisers are making a difficult task more difficult and impossible to deliver what is promised in the programme the written one bore no resemblance to the reality, less races, races run to their programmed distance, better chance that rest days will be regular and no back-to-back race days.