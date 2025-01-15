In Liverpool, there appeared to be a scheme in which local people could volunteer to offer a “home from home” to young people in the armed forces, and Kathleen had become very friendly with a kindly older couple there, with whom she often stayed on weekends. She visited them on her return to the Isle of Man and reported on the food situation: ‘I had two eggs whilst I was at Mrs Muir’s and half a grapefruit. They’ve had lots in Liverpool’. She also contacted Gladys, a Wren friend at her old place of work, but they were unable to meet because of a compulsory Make and Mend session, followed by a lecture on “Careers for Women After the War” given by a First Officer. This prompted Kathleen’s own thoughts on the matter: ‘I’m still thinking about teaching, though the thoughts of it are quite distasteful, though I suppose it’s about the best thing I can do’. Kathleen reported Gladys’s complaints – ‘The N.A.T. [Night Attack Training – Kathleen’s previous post] sounds worse than usual – plenty of scrubbing and cleaning and strict discipline. They have quite a lot of ship’s parties to counteract that, though’.