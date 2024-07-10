The problem is not a new one: Pythagoras, the Greek philosopher, said 2500 years ago ‘For as long as men massacre animals they will kill each other’; and the18th century artist and animal campaigner, William Hogarth, demonstrated this link in his engravings. The Metropolitan Police have just been awarded the ‘Hogarth Award’ in recognition of their work – officers are now taught how pets can be part of coercive control and how victims can be supported.