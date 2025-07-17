After a week that felt like it had 14 Mondays, my mates and I finally stopped talking about trying Sabor Brazil and actually booked a table.
Tucked away on Douglas’s Loch Promenade in the former Rio’s spot, it’s a place we’d murmured about for weeks.
A Brazilian steakhouse doing Rodízio-style dining, unlimited meat carved at your table for a set price? It’s a wonder we hadn’t burst through the doors sooner.
The concept is simple, and brilliant.
You get a little wooden sign on your table, red on one side, green on the other.
Green means ‘send in the meat.’ Red means ‘please, I beg you, no more.’
As a lifelong carnivore and committed over-eater, I knew this had the potential to either be my finest hour or my downfall.
We ordered a bottle of red as soon as we sat down. Because really, what goes better with meat than red wine?
Then it was on to the salad bar.
Now, here’s where I need to offer my one piece of advice: don’t go too big too early.
Yes, the salami, crackers, olives and fresh salad bits are excellent. Yes, the breadsticks are suspiciously addictive.
But don’t let these temptations take up valuable meat space.
I tried to pace myself. Others didn’t. Regrets were had.
As the chips arrived (crispy, golden and designed, I swear, to fill you up before the meat lands), I braced myself.
Then it began, the procession of meat. Skewers flying around the room, servers wielding glistening cuts of beef, pork, chicken and lamb like culinary superheroes.
I tried everything. Picanha rump cap? Yes. Garlic-infused rump tail? Double yes. Chicken hearts? Why not. Frango com bacon (chicken wrapped in bacon)? Glorious.
Honey pork? Where do they find this honey? It was unreal.
And the gammon, unexpectedly sensational.
There were audible gasps when the leg of lamb landed. Perfectly cooked, tender, and rich.
The standout for me? That garlic rump tail.
Packed with bold garlic flavour and cooked to perfection.
The Brazilian pork sausages were another hit: spicy, smoky and very, very moreish.
One by one, the lads dropped out. I pushed on.
Call it journalistic duty. Call it sheer gluttony. But I had meat to eat, and I wasn't tapping out early.
Eventually, I admitted defeat.
In the aftermath, any thought of heading out for pints turned into a debate about whether anyone could physically move.
I opted for shorts instead, a pint of lager felt like a bridge just too far.
At £35.95 for a Friday night feast, I’d say it’s excellent value. Go midweek and it’s a few quid cheaper too.
For any fellow meat enthusiast, Sabor Brazil is more than a meal, it’s a serious challenge. And one I wholeheartedly recommend accepting.
Just maybe skip lunch beforehand.