In this week’s column, ManxSPCA general manager Juana Warburton discusses the benefits of muzzles and how to get dogs used to wearing them...
The ManxSPCA’s stand was visited by lots of dog owners at last week-end’s Southern Agricultural Show – with the main topics of conversation being our mission to have electric shock collars banned on the Isle of Man (more on that topic in weeks to come), and our affiliation with The Muzzle Movement (www.muzzlemovement.com).
Even if your dog does not routinely need to wear a muzzle, he or she may have to wear one in an emergency and so you should practice putting one on from time to time.
There are two main types of muzzle – the soft and the basket. Soft muzzles are made from bendy fabric such as nylon or leather, and they wrap around a dog’s mouth and hold it closed.
Because a dog can’t open its mouth, a soft muzzle should only be used for very short period of time, and for a very specific purpose – such as a visit to a vet.
Which leads us to the basket muzzle, which is far more dog-friendly than the soft version despite looking a bit more cumbersome. These muzzles allow dogs to open their mouths and to eat, drink, sniff, pant and receive those all-important reward treats.
The Muzzle Movement campaigns to make the wearing of muzzles a more acceptable part of responsible dog ownership and to remove the stigma attached to them, and it endeavours to educate the public more broadly - informing them that a muzzle does not indicate that a dog is a bad dog. Far from it.
As well as challenging muzzle preconceptions, The Muzzle Movement also manufactures breed-specific basket muzzles in eight different shapes and sizes. The muzzles are hand-made in the UK out of a soft, durable polyurethane and they come in a range of colours from a dusty pink to a more subtle misty grey. They cost around £50.00 but (like Crocs!) they are made to last and to withstand lots of wear and tear.
The ManxSPCA is able to offer a muzzle-fitting service and has a range of The Muzzle Movement muzzles for dog owners to try. Please e-mail [email protected] to arrange a booking or come and see the sample muzzles at the ManxSPCA’s stand at the Royal Manx Agricultural Show on 9th and 10th August.
Some dogs readily accept a muzzle being placed on them, but others need a lot more gentle persuasion. The first time you put a muzzle on a dog should not be the first time you need to put a muzzle on them, and most dogs will accept a muzzle if they are introduced to it in a low-stress situation.
Over a period of several days, there are a series of steps you can take to gently introduce your dog to a muzzle:
- Let them sniff the muzzle, give them a treat, and repeat a few times
- Touch their nose with the muzzle. Treat and repeat.
- Hold the treat at the end of the muzzle so that your dog has to place their nose into it to get the treat. And repeat.
- Gently slip the muzzle onto their nose and then remove it immediately. As with all these remaining stages, keep treating and repeating a few times.
- Put on the muzzle and fasten the buckle, then remove.
- Keep doing this and gradually increase the length of time the muzzle if left on for.
And remember – good dogs wear muzzles!