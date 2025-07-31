As well as challenging muzzle preconceptions, The Muzzle Movement also manufactures breed-specific basket muzzles in eight different shapes and sizes. The muzzles are hand-made in the UK out of a soft, durable polyurethane and they come in a range of colours from a dusty pink to a more subtle misty grey. They cost around £50.00 but (like Crocs!) they are made to last and to withstand lots of wear and tear.