In the year 1890, an enterprising businessman named Richard Maltby Broadbent, who owned Bibaloe Beg Farm in Onchan, purchased the lease for the whole of the Groudle Glen area from the Howstrake Estate. At that time, the glen was in its natural state with grass, ferns, and very few trees. Indeed, when the glen first opened to the public, it was known as ‘The Fern Glen of the Isle of Man’.