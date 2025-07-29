In fact, Kathleen had a date to celebrate. ‘Do you know that Saturday – July 28 – is the anniversary of my joining the Wrens? I’ve been in for two years now! I’ve been thinking that I’ll have to have some sort of celebration. I spent my last anniversary at Mrs Muir’s [a Liverpool friend] and I didn’t remember that there was anything special about the date until I was on the tramcar returning to quarters. I remember I disliked life at Wesley College Leeds [where Kathleen had been stationed for a fortnight while being trained for the Wrens in the summer of 1943] and the thing that struck me most was the controlling of liberties. I believe we had to be in by 9:15 every night there.’