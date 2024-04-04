We live in a sensitive time. One where the internet has made sharing your opinion with the world more accessible than ever. But instead of bringing people together, it's led to tribal mindsets pushing people further apart. Online battle fields ensue where keyboard warriors tear each other to shreds trying in vain to convince you that their point of view is the only right one and anyone who thinks differently is a big, fat, stupid idiot who deserves to die so their stupidness doesn't rub off on other not-stupid people. The irony of social media is in the name. Never before have we been more divided into our own camps, incapable of having civil conversations online or in-person with people who have a different point of view to us.