A new takeaway dedicated to jacket potatoes has opened its doos in Douglas.
Terry’s Tato’s was formally opened by deputy mayor Steve Crellin.
The new business is devoted to the humble spud and customers can choose from a range of toppings to go with their jacket potato - including chicken supreme, chicken curry, chilli and even vegan cheese.
The takeaway also sells breakfast items - including 'doorstep' toast and bacon baps.
Based on Strand Street, Terry’s is named after owner Rachel Marsland’s uncle Terry.
In a statement posted online announcing the business' launch, she said: ‘Terry was my uncle, he absolutely loved the Isle of Man, coming over from the UK mainland from when he was 16 to the TT races, and visiting us here once we moved over back in 2012.
‘Terry was like a father figure to my husband Steve and I, we miss him greatly.
'He didn’t like his picture being taken but I was thankful that I managed this one just a few weeks before he died suddenly in May 2022.
'With permission of Terry’s family I have asked if I can share this picture and a little about him so you can all see what wonderful man he really was.’