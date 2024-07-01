The following is a letter submitted for publication in Media Isle of Man’s newspapers. To submit your own, write to [email protected]
Tesco Express are charging 75p for the same product [at] 13p extra.
Why is this?
Is this the sign of things to come with regards to the Tesco takeover, whether it is Tesco/Tesco Express on the island?
If it is, it’s absolutely outrageous.
As consumers, we have no choice.
They have the monopoly over each and every one of us who reside here on the island.
Why was this allowed to happen?
There are many supermarkets who would like to come over here, but sadly many do not for unknown reasons. Susan Watts