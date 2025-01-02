In this week’s column, ManxSPCA general manager Juana Warburton discusses pets as gifts and why kittens and puppies bite...
There are lots of reasons why pets don’t make good gifts, but the main one is that taking on an animal should be very carefully considered by the person who is going to be responsible for them – the prospective owner needs to be absolutely certain that they’re going to be able to provide their pet with the time, knowledge and finances that will be needed. And on that latter point, it is estimated that a dog costs an average of £2,000 a year, excluding emergency veterinary treatment, insurance or doggy daycare (these can add several thousand pounds more to the annual cost).
Even though we repeat this message every year, particularly around Christmas time, it is inevitable that there will have been new four-legged additions to many households around the island over the past week or so. Most of these will be young animals, and as such they can have some challenging behaviours even after they are litter or house trained.
Biting is one of them, but it’s important to understand why kittens and puppies bite and that it’s a normal phase of their natural development. However, if it’s not addressed correctly at an early stage, it can develop into a more significant issue in adulthood.
Why do kittens and puppies bite?
- Exploration: they find out about their world using their mouths as one of their primary senses; and teething can lead to biting as incoming teeth cause discomfort.
- Hunting instincts: prey drive is a natural behaviour, and biting is a key component of the ability to catch and kill quarry. Kittens and puppies will practice these skills on moving objects, not least human hands and feet.
- Play: this is an essential part of mammalian development, and siblings often explore play boundaries together and learn what is too rough (which is why we prefer to rehome young kittens in pairs).
- Fear: biting could be a defensive behaviour, and even though a young animal may seem fearless, new experiences can be scary.
It is crucial for an owner to prevent painful play and unwanted biting. Pet toys and games can help a young animal redirect their biting away from human hands and feet, but it is also important for the human to disengage as soon as the unwanted behaviour starts. This teaches the kitten or puppy that biting leads to the end of fun. And human hands should never be used as a stimulant for play – how many times have you seen someone roughly tickling a kitten or puppy? The poor creature then becomes confused when it’s told off for targeting a human hand outside of playtime – using a keyboard with a kitten nearby can be a challenge at the best of times!
When fear is the cause of biting the owner should remove the cause of the stress if possible, and introduce the young animal to new experiences gradually. They should also ensure that their pet has somewhere to hide, whether that’s inside a puppy crate or under a big blanket.
Never punish a young animal for biting, just try to manage the situation and create stimulating and safe environment.
Sadly, the previous owners of Icicle couldn’t cope with her ‘impolite play’ and ‘nibbling’, but she’s only six months old and so she’s still learning about life and how to behave. She is an affectionate young cat who can be very loving, in between bursts of boundless energy and mad half hours. She doesn’t seem to like other cats (we’re not sure about dogs) and she is petrified of loud noises, and so any children in her new family will need to appreciate this.
If you would like to meet Icicle, please visit the cattery any day except Mondays and Thursdays, between 1.00pm and 4.00pm.