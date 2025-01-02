It is crucial for an owner to prevent painful play and unwanted biting. Pet toys and games can help a young animal redirect their biting away from human hands and feet, but it is also important for the human to disengage as soon as the unwanted behaviour starts. This teaches the kitten or puppy that biting leads to the end of fun. And human hands should never be used as a stimulant for play – how many times have you seen someone roughly tickling a kitten or puppy? The poor creature then becomes confused when it’s told off for targeting a human hand outside of playtime – using a keyboard with a kitten nearby can be a challenge at the best of times!