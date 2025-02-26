‘Saturday morning [February 24] in the Ops room – and there is no flying so I’ve decided to start my next letter to you. I presume by now you’ll have received my parcel, so I’ll explain why the cigarettes weren’t included. I’d originally made up a parcel with the cigarettes in, then just as I was going out of the camp gates, the policeman on duty stopped me and asked if I’d had the parcel examined in Regulating Office. I was amazed – as previously we’ve been allowed to walk out with any parcels. However, there’s a new rule that all parcels have to be made up under the eye of the Regulating Petty Officer. I went back to the cabin, untied my parcel and took the cigarettes out as I wasn’t certain whether one was allowed to send one’s ration away or not. I then had to let the Petty Officer see my parcel – re-string and affix sealing wax on it again, and have a slip to hand to the policeman as I went through the gates. The ruling comes from the police really and not the Navy. They are supposed to examine all parcels – instead they push the responsibility onto the Wren authorities. If I find I can send cigarettes, I’ll send them on later.’