The first death was of an 83-year-old lady who suffered a minor fall in her home in Norfolk in June and scratched her leg. Her granddaughter came to visit her accompanied by her pet dog and all seemed well, but the next day the lady felt unwell and was taken to hospital where she died seven days later. Her cause of death was septic shock most likely caused by a dog lick transmitting the bacteria Pasteurella multocida and causing a fatal infection. Pasteurella multocida is present in about fifty percent of dogs and usually does no harm.