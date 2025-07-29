However, since the verdicts, a growing number of medical professionals and legal commentators have raised concerns about the strength of the evidence used to convict her. An international panel of neonatal experts, including Canadian Professor Shoo Lee and British neonatologist Dr Richard Taylor, have reviewed the case and concluded that the deaths could be explained by natural causes, medical failings, or a combination of both. Their findings have been submitted to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which has the power to refer the case back to the Court of Appeal. However, the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) maintains that the convictions were based on expert evidence and a thorough investigation. Meanwhile, detectives investigating Letby have passed evidence of further allegations related to baby deaths and collapses at the hospitals where she worked. The allegations are now being considered by lawyers at the CPS. She continues to serve 15 whole life sentences.