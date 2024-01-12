Little was I to know as I sat on a hedge often at Cronk-y-Voddy, Laurel Bank or the Ramsey Gooseneck with my dad and a pack of sandwiches, a bag of crisps and a bottle of Downward’s or Qualtrough’s pop that much later in life I would chair the TT organisation for 10 years between 1996 and 2006 as ‘Minister of Fun’ or indeed compete in the Manx Grand Prix on a number of occasions between 1976 and 1998.