Ah, summer on the Isle of Man.
The days are long, the skies are blue, and there’s nothing quite like necking a pint in the sunshine while pretending you have a sophisticated grasp of current affairs.
As a man who appreciates a cold one outdoors, especially with the Manx Grand Prix in full swing and the warm nights clinging on like an over-enthusiastic guest, I’ve taken it upon myself to recommend my top five spots for enjoying a tipple in the sun.
Now, some might say all pubs with a door leading outside count, but long debates with friends have led me to refine my criteria: it’s about outdoor space, atmosphere, and the ability to watch life go by without being squashed like a sardine.
Grass isn’t mandatory, nor are fancy flowerbeds (though they help), but the moment you step outside and realise your drink tastes better in the sunshine, you know you’re on to a winner.
So, in no particular order, here’s my personal top five, plus a few notable mentions for those willing to wander a little further afield.
The Terminus Tavern, Douglas
If you want space, views, and pies that could make you consider a second career in professional eating, the Terminus Tavern is your go-to.
Sitting outside here is a joy, whether you’re watching the Electric Tram chug towards Laxey, the horse trams setting off for Douglas Promenade, or trying to gauge whether the Steam Packet is actually arriving on time, or at all, but that’s a debate for another day.
The beer garden is spacious, the sunlight lasts longer than in some other spots (bonus points), and the walking distance to the bar is entirely manageable.
Toilets, however, are another story, expect a little bit of trek worthy of your second pint.
And a shout-out to Jen, the manageress, who makes the whole experience feel effortlessly welcoming.
The Shore, Laxey
This riverside gem has views to rival any postcard and serves up solid lagers to match.
Sit outside on a sunny day, and you’ll feel instantly relaxed as the Laxey River meanders by.
It’s the ideal spot for a post-football pint, especially if Laxey AFC has just made you question your life choices yet again.
Walking distance to both bar and facilities is more than reasonable, making it a practical and picturesque choice.
Bonus points if you time it right and catch a golden sunset over the river.
Tynwald Inn, St John’s
The Tynwald Inn is a masterclass in flexibility.
Sun tracking is basically a sport here, you can wander from one side of the pub to the other, ensuring maximum exposure to whatever rays the Isle of Man decides to share that day.
If the weather turns, there’s a real fire inside, which is perfect for those evenings when you’ve had a little too much sun and need something to keep the chill off your slightly sunburned shoulders.
It’s also got the village shop inside now too, since the post office closed its doors before Covid.
That, I do have to admit, is a bit strange. When talking rubbish and drinking a couple pints, seeing Doreen pop in for her milk and bread, always makes me laugh.
But a proper community pub it has become.
Transport links are handy, the beer is decent, and you can hold your pint aloft when seeing your friend drive past who so desperately wants to be with you.
The Peveril, Peel
If sunsets are your thing, and really, why wouldn’t they be?, the Peveril in Peel is hard to beat.
From the garden, you can watch the sun slip behind Peel Hill while casting long shadows across the castle.
Having a round table with all your mates at the Pev is hard to beat.
And if the sun gets a bit too much, they’ve even got an outdoor tent, often showing football on a tv. Fantastic.
This is the sort of spot where time slows down, the conversation flows, and one pint inevitably leads to another.
The Cat With No Tail, Douglas
A great beer garden that I’m always jealous of the folk enjoying it when driving past on a nice day.
The Cat With No Tail rewards you with a lovely, relaxing outdoor area.
It also has a good seating area with heaters too, for those colder nights. Chairs have blankets and pillows too for extra comfort.
If you’re a fan of escaping the busier towns and enjoying a quiet beer in the sun, it’s worth the effort.
Grab a spot near the edge of the garden, soak up the sun and try your best to smile at the cars going by. They’re definitely jealous.
Notable mentions
Here’s a few more that I think deserve a shout but narrowly avoided slipping into my top five, and I’m sure the pub-goers and management will be completely heartbroken not to make it into my illustrious list.
Railway, Union Mills
Sunlight isn’t exactly generous, but a great spot to chill, especially during TT and Manx Grand Prix.
Sidings, Castletown
Limited sun, a bit of a walk to the bar, but you get a train rattling past while you sip. Fantastic selection of drinks, a proper free house.
The Crosby
My local. I still remember when most of the beer garden formed part of the car park. Now, it’s a spot to revel in the sun and watch the world go by.
Albert, Port St Mary
Actually my favourite pub on the island, and with a view of the boats in the Port St Mary harbour, it’s unlucky not to get in my top five. Number one for interior, though.
Final Thoughts
So there you have it: my top five outdoor pub spots on the Isle of Man.
The beauty of it is that everyone has their own preferences, some like a riverside view, some the ability to catch every last ray of sun, others just need a decent pie and a cold lager.
The key is to get outside, support your local pubs, and soak up the fleeting Manx sunshine while it lasts.