But firstly this week, the dedicated Nellie Brennan, born January 1792, who died just three days before her 67th birthday in 1859. She rests in a quiet place in St George’s churchyard, on the other side of the church from the cholera mass grave, and the stone bears a memorial from the Society of Nurses. A service is held in St George’s Church, and a wreath is laid at the grave by the island’s nurses every January. An artwork depicting an old-fashioned mangle draped in copper sheeting, accompanied by a basket of flowers, was unveiled in December 2021 at Nobles Hospital. The artwork was designed and prepared by Niamh Kelly, who at the time said the mangle symbolised "how important cleanliness was then and is today." Ironically, the installation of the tribute, entitled "Cleanliness is Next to Godliness," was originally planned for 2020 as part of the Isle of Man Year of the Nurse and Midwife celebrations but was delayed because of the pandemic.