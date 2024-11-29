I was watching TV the other day, and the suggestion was made that some people no longer favour Christmas carols. Is that really true? I was a little surprised as, for me at least, they are a special part of Christmas and have been all my life. I am not a regular churchgoer, and, like my father, I have always tried to conduct my life and treat all those I come into contact with in an appropriate fashion, but the words of a number of carols, in particular, do have a special meaning and message.
As a boy, I attended Bucks Road Sunday School regularly. Looking back, I think it was a requirement in my family as a number of them had been involved for many years with its organization. Most of the time, I enjoyed my time spent with other young people, not only at Christmas time but also the special Sunday School picnics, eisteddfods, concerts, and anniversaries. Bucks Road closed in 1967 when I was in my early teens and amalgamated with Rosemount Church just up the road, becoming Trinity Church. For whatever reason, possibly because of my age, I decided that I wasn’t going to transfer, whilst other members of my family did and indeed are still supporters of the combined church, which incidentally always has a lovely Christmas light display. Looking around, reading, and listening to the news, we certainly need some light around the world!
When we were a little naughty as boys, we used to use other words for some carols… do you remember ‘While shepherds washed their socks,’ etc.? The real words to many of the carols really are special. One mostly sung by the little ones is ‘Away in a Manger.’ If I am watching and listening, there is a part of the carol which never fails to touch my emotions, and that is the first part of the final verse, which goes… “Bless all the dear children in your tender care.” All year, but particularly at Christmas, we remember little children no longer with us because of individual tragedies.
As is often the case in Victorian literature, an important moral guide is included in ‘Good King Wenceslas,’ which tells the story of a tenth-century King of Bohemia who, together with his page, goes on a journey braving harsh winter weather to give support by way of plenty of firewood and a wonderful dinner to a poor peasant on the Feast of Stephen. Do you have a favourite Christmas carol? Others that I always enjoy include ‘Silent Night,’ the lyrics of which focus on peace and love. Indeed, during World War I, on Christmas Eve in 1914, soldiers on both sides of the Western Front sang ‘Silent Night’ in their respective languages, leading to an impromptu ceasefire known as the Christmas Truce. The shared carol highlighted the common humanity of the soldiers despite the conflict. One thing led to another, and soon, messages were passed between the trenches. The next day, both British and German soldiers exchanged gifts, buried casualties, repaired trenches, and even played football. Astonishingly, soldiers from the warring nations ate and drank together. However, it was sadly only a temporary respite. Let’s hope the news from the Middle East is longer-lasting.
I had no idea, but the tradition of Christmas carols arose from ancient pagan celebrations of the winter solstice and early attempts to transform that into a Christian holiday. Did you know that, at one time, carols were sung in secret as there was a ban on the celebration of Christmas? This happened in 1644 in England when an act of Parliament made carol singing illegal. This was enacted by Oliver Cromwell and his Puritan government, who were ruling then and felt that it was a frivolous practice very much against their beliefs, but the practice was restored in 1660.
One of the interesting things about carols is that, while it is mostly a religious celebration about the birth of Jesus, many non-Christian nations also sing them. This is because carols can be regional songs specific to that region or popular songs that transcend national boundaries. Some include folk elements, while others include history, culture, and local stories.
Christmas carols are sung around the world by people in almost every continent, but naturally in different languages. Every region has its own tradition surrounding singing carols. Some regions start celebrating Christmas on December 6th (Saint Nicholas Day), and in some places, singing goes on till February 2nd! In the southern hemisphere, in countries like Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa, where Christmas takes place during the summer, people sing carols by candlelight to celebrate the season by gathering in parks and singing carols. These celebrations sometimes include live performances by celebrities and a symphony orchestra. In Greece, children sing folk carols house to house and receive money gifts. They sing during Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and Epiphany Eve on January 6th. In Belgium, celebrations start on December 6th when children are left gifts at night and continue until January 6th. In Poland, people sing carols until February 2nd! This is to celebrate the feast day of St. Mary of the Candle of Lighting. In the USA, church and college choirs sing Christmas songs with special programmes. ‘Jingle Bells’ (another one that we invented our own words for!) is the most famous carol stateside. Indeed, did you know it was the first song played in space during NASA’s Gemini 6A space flight in 1965?
On our island, in the run-up to Christmas, there will be a number of opportunities to enjoy Christmas carols (if they are your thing!), and how couldn’t they be? On Saturday, 7th December, Rushen Silver Band is promoting a Christmas carol train leaving Port Erin Railway Station at 12:30 pm, returning at 2:15 pm, with carols and festive music, and on the return to Port Erin, tea, coffee, and mince pies will be served. On Sunday, 8th December, a carol service will be held at 6:30 pm with Scoill Purt le Moirrey Choir at Port St. Mary Methodist Church, Mount Tabor. On Tuesday, 10th December, at 7:30 pm, Port St. Mary Commissioners will be hosting a carol service at St. Mary’s Church, Bay View Road. The sister local authority, Port Erin, will be hosting a carol service on Thursday, 19th December, at 7 pm in the same church. The seventh Manannan’s Winterfest will take place at the Gaiety Theatre on Thursday, 12th December, at 7:30 pm. On Friday, 13th December, Manx Voices will be hosting a Ceremony of Carols at St. George’s Church at 7:30 pm. The Festival of Carols will take place on Saturday, 15th December, at 3:30 pm at the Cathedral in Peel with the Cathedral Choir.
Make sure you have a look at what’s on in your local area by way of Christmas carols in the time between now and Christmas, as I know there are lots more going on… including the Tynwald Carol Service, which has become a popular addition in recent years. Some present and former government staff, Tynwald and former Tynwald members are involved in the choir, and you can be sure of some of your favourite Christmas carols. It takes place on Thursday, 12th December, at St. Mary’s Church in Hill Street at 1 pm, and everyone would be most welcome!