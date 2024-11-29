Christmas carols are sung around the world by people in almost every continent, but naturally in different languages. Every region has its own tradition surrounding singing carols. Some regions start celebrating Christmas on December 6th (Saint Nicholas Day), and in some places, singing goes on till February 2nd! In the southern hemisphere, in countries like Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa, where Christmas takes place during the summer, people sing carols by candlelight to celebrate the season by gathering in parks and singing carols. These celebrations sometimes include live performances by celebrities and a symphony orchestra. In Greece, children sing folk carols house to house and receive money gifts. They sing during Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and Epiphany Eve on January 6th. In Belgium, celebrations start on December 6th when children are left gifts at night and continue until January 6th. In Poland, people sing carols until February 2nd! This is to celebrate the feast day of St. Mary of the Candle of Lighting. In the USA, church and college choirs sing Christmas songs with special programmes. ‘Jingle Bells’ (another one that we invented our own words for!) is the most famous carol stateside. Indeed, did you know it was the first song played in space during NASA’s Gemini 6A space flight in 1965?