I wonder what it is that makes us think when we were kids the summers lasted forever, and when we get to the age I am now, the years fly by so quickly.
I find it hard to contemplate that we are only a matter of weeks away from Christmas 2024 and indeed the New Year 2025 as I write this.
Another recent event that has become a firm favourite and raises lots of money for charity is the Isle of Man Young Farmers Christmas Tractor Runs, with brightly lit machines traveling around the south of the island on the 6th and the big one on December 7.
I love Christmas. It was always such an exciting time as a boy, not only for the presents Santa would bring but also going to see him in the Co-op in Duke Street or when he came around our area with Rudolph in his sleigh, helped by the Rotary Club of Douglas.
Then there was the annual police treat and other parties, and we all wished for a white Christmas or run-up to it so we could go up to Johnny Watterson’s Lane or elsewhere with our tin trays for snow fun.
The local authorities around the island do a good job with the Christmas lights, and these days, in the run-up to Christmas, the shops in the various towns extend their opening hours.
In Douglas, for example, on a Thursday evening and most Sundays as well.
I don’t remember the lights being as good when I was a boy, but there was always the life-like nativity scene outside the Columba Club on Circular Road.
I remember my Uncle Ken Brown, who had electrical shops called ‘Cooling Equipment’ on Bucks Road and Athol Street, having brightly lit Christmas window displays of a carousel and other attractions decorated with twinkling Christmas lights, which we would go and gaze at.
There was always a large Christmas tree in Douglas town centre, but the lights these days are so much better, and by creating a special atmosphere, hopefully, encourage us to shop local where possible.
Who remembers, more than 40 years ago in 1981, in the Villa Marina Arcade, all the children of the island being invited to a special carol service?
The leading organiser was Ron Smith, who had taken over the gents' hairdressing business in the Arcade from Ken Dobson in May of that year.
Ken had been in business in the arcade for 25 years but had started as a barber's lather boy fifty years before. The first Christmas event took place on Friday, December 11th, 1981. Were you there?
Are you in the photograph with Father Christmas that appeared in the newspaper (shown again here)?
The Mayor of Douglas, Alderman FE Griffin, and his Mayoress were in attendance, and the carol singing took place around an illuminated tree with the choir of St Thomas’s Church and the vicar, the Reverend David McIntosh, along with Cubs and Guides.
Ron set out to organise the celebration with Jill Bregazzi Hair Fashions, The Music Box, Douglas Round Table, Douglas Electricity Department, Douglas Parks Department, Manx Radio and the newspapers.
The event was a huge success and went from strength to strength, with reports of more than 300 children in attendance.
In the years that followed, as well as Father Christmas and the Mayor of Douglas, the current Miss Isle of Man winners attended.
Painting and colouring competitions were held, hats and balloons were given out, and bands were in attendance to help create the special Christmas festive atmosphere.
Other mayors and deputy mayors of Douglas who supported the festivities included Alderman George Shimmin, Alderman Fred Watterson, Councillor Alf Duggan, and Councillor Bernie May.
The Rotary Club of Douglas continues to this day with the annual outing for Santa, Rudolph, and the sleigh, and Santa's little helpers, more than 60 years since those of my generation eagerly anticipated his visit.
Schools being visited this year include Ashley Hill, Willaston, St Mary’s, Cronk y Berry, Scoill yn Jubilee, Ballacottier, Scoill Vallajeelt, St Thomas’s, Manor Park, Kewaigue, Braddan, Onchan, Henry Bloom Noble, Marown, and Anagh Coar, along with the annual visit to the hospice.
To be sure of seeing Santa, Rudolph, and the team on Saturday, December 7 and 14, the sleigh will be positioned in Strand Street, and on Sunday, December 8 and 15 at Tesco’s Lake Road, Douglas, all visits between midday and 2pm, so don’t miss out.
My Christmas really starts each year with the Manx Gateway Drama Group Nativity, which is held annually at St Andrew’s United Reformed Church, this year on Sunday, December 8 at 6.30pm.
The group was established in 2008 under the first chair, the late Olga Gray, who was subsequently patron of the organisation.
The members have benefited so much and grown in confidence since the group was established.
Two productions are promoted annually, with the other performance taking place in the Studio Theatre at Ballakermeen School during the summer.
Like lots of Isle of Man organisations, there are many volunteers who, throughout the year, give freely of their time to enable those involved to benefit so much in so many ways.
Between now and Christmas, I will be having a look at traditions, movies, and music associated with this special time.
Please feel free to contact me with your personal favourites in each category.
Do you take part in ‘Hunt the Wren,’ for example? For many years, I joined friends in the Hillside Avenue area of Douglas on St Stephen’s Day, December 26, and have happy memories. The hospitality and generosity shown by residents as we danced and sang our way around the estate was second to none. How about the ‘White Boys’ play? I don’t think I have seen a full performance, but I am told they always include a few vital elements: saints, a fight, a death, a resurrection thanks to the ‘doctor,’ and thank goodness, a happy ending!
How about the traditional North v South Cammag, which takes place again on St Stephen's Day at St John's after the ‘Hunt the Wren’?
Again, although my good friend John ‘Dog’ Callister is a legendary participant, I have never witnessed the battle first hand…maybe this year!
Looking even further ahead, for many years, I have been very pleased to sponsor the Manx Fell Runners New Year’s Day Hill Race at St John’s.
Each year, I have covered the small administration costs of the event, which has enabled the entry fees from all those taking part to be donated each year to charities to the amount of many thousands of pounds.
It’s a great fun event, with top athletes mixing it with some shaking off the after-effects of the night before in fancy dress as they tackle Slieau Whallian and the river crossing close to the finish.
Once again, the team at Manx Fell Runners, including my old friend Richie Stevenson, together with judges, marshals, and timekeepers, make sure this traditional event is the success it is for competitors and spectators.