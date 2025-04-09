The social life at the Base continued unabated: one of the Janes turned 23, which was celebrated with the ‘usual outing’ in the evening – supper at the C.K.R. [any Manx reader suggestions for where/what this was would be appreciated] followed by the cinema. An upcoming wedding was also very much top of mind. ‘One of the girls is marrying a Catholic and changing her religion from C of E to Catholic. She’s having instruction from the priest and disagrees with most of it. Her fiancé is on the Isle of Wight and she’s having to make all the arrangements and believe me, we hear about it every time she’s in the cabin! We often have very heated discussions on religion as we have two Catholics in the cabin, both from Liverpool, besides other denominations. I’m the only one who doesn’t seem to have any firm belief either one way or the other.’