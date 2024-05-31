In this week’s column, former MHK David Cretney riffs about on gigs, sport and the Isle of Man TT...
I was recently in Manchester for several gigs.
Elbow, a Manchester band, were the official opening act at the new ‘Coop Live’ arena and they went down a storm with the home crowd.
I really love ‘One Day Like This’.
Also, two top acts, Richard Marx and Nickelback, were both really good.
Stand out songs for me from the Canadian rockers were ‘Rock Star’ and ‘How You Remind Me’, both real classic tracks.
Richard Marx impressed with ‘Hazard’ and of course ‘Right Here Waiting’.
Given my significant birthday in January I’m aiming to see as many musical acts as I can this year.
Looking forward to ‘Blossoms’, ‘Squeeze’ and others at our national venue, the Villa Marina.
I was really pleased to be invited to join DC/AC, the terrific tribute band, this Thursday 6th June for their special 20th anniversary gig for TT Week in the Royal Hall to play a few classic rock records in support.
Also in the lineup is ‘The Boneyard’, another fab local band.
It is guaranteed to be the gig of TT Week and there are a few tickets left so I look forward to seeing you all on the night.
Whilst I was in Manchester I had a spare afternoon and at Old Trafford the last Super League match of the season in the women's football between Manchester Utd and Chelsea was taking place.
This was the week following Man Utd winning the women’s FA Cup final at Wembley 4-0 against Tottenham.
It was also one of the two matches which would decide the women’s Super League crown.
I made my way there by Metro and was impressed that so many young people dressed in the kit of their chosen team were also travelling.
The atmosphere in the ground with an over 30,000 crowd was very exciting and several rows behind me was Sir Alex Ferguson who was the subject of much attention from the fans capturing his image on mobile phones.
I listened intently to one little girl who must have been no more than 6 who was sat behind me and telling her dad who each of the various players were for the Reds.
These were clearly inspirational for her and so many others but it wasn’t going to be their day as they were hit for six by a triumphant Chelsea.
Obviously, her disappointment was clear so I turned around and said to her they would be back again to winning ways next time.
My point in sharing this little story is to describe how important role models are for young people and how they can influence a lifetime interest in sport, music, or other activity.
I was never any good at football but as a 12-year-old the England victory in the World Cup in 1966 remains a highlight.
We all remember the famous commentary from Kenneth Wolstenholme in the exciting final against West Germany which the home side won in extra time 4-2: ‘They think it’s all over… it is now!” as Geoff Hurst scored the fourth goal.
On our island over the past few years, FC Isle of Man has also been inspirational in encouraging young people to become involved in football alongside a number of IOM FA clubs and the development of the women’s game.
Another winning formula has been the Manx Youth Games that were established by the Sports Division of the Department of Tourism and Leisure when I was minister and Eddie Lowey chaired that division working closely with the IOM Sports Council.
Each time I attend an FC IOM match at the Bowl I am really impressed at the involvement of the young people whether it is at half time when most times a group from one of the local clubs are invited onto the all-weather pitch to take penalty shots against Raymond the Raven, which is clearly a big thrill for them.
Like the young people at Old Trafford, ours know all their favourite players and the players go out of their way to meet and greet them.
This is such a positive aspect and there is no question that the next generation are being inspired.
***
Like so many other locals, my heroes were the TT riders on exotic multi-cylinder machines [from the 60s].
They travelled from far-off countries as well as closer to home and although most were clad in black leathers and pudding basin helmets, there was a real aura of glamour and excitement.
All the young boys converted their bikes into pretend racing machines with folded cigarette packets or lollipop sticks strategically placed to make an ‘engine noise’ as they came into contact with the spokes.
If we were lucky enough, we would have acquired a racing number for the front of our racing machines to complete the look!
These days, how many Manx young people have become involved in cycling through the influence of local riders at the top level of the sport in the Commonwealth Games, Tour de France, World Championships, or Olympics.
Wouldn’t it be fantastic if our own Mark Cavendish were to win one more stage in the Tour de France?
Currently on 34 stage wins, tying with the legendary Eddy Merckx, which in itself is a fantastic achievement.
***
As a lifetime fan of the Commonwealth Games, Isle of Man medalists have long been heroes of mine going back to the 1958 British Empire and Commonwealth Games in Cardiff when Stuart Slack took the bronze medal in the cycling road race event.
In 1966, Peter Buckley won the gold medal in the same event that took place in Kingston, Jamaica.
I attended the 1970 games held in Edinburgh as a supporter of the athletics team.
In the 200m freestyle swimming event, Alex Jackson won the bronze medal.
In 1978 in Edmonton, Canada, Stewart Watterson took the bronze medal in the men’s/open 50m rifle prone event.
1986 saw the games return to Edinburgh and Nigel Kelly won the gold medal in the shotgun skeet event (no, not the Mannin Line type of skeet!).
In 1998, the event was held in Kuala Lumpur and David Moore won silver, another success for shooting in the men’s 50m prone individual category.
I attended the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester once again in support of our team.
The 2006 games took place in Melbourne, Australia, when Mark Cavendish took the gold medal in the men’s scratch event and Trevor Boyles together with Dave
Walton were awarded the bronze medal in shooting again, in the men’s trap pairs category.
In 2010 the events took place in Delhi, India.
This time our team returned with 2 bronze medals, one for Mark Christian in cycling, the men’s 40 km points race, and in shooting, Tim Kneale in the men’s double trap shooting event.
I also attended the 2014 games held in Glasgow and our team returned home with 1 silver medal for Peter Kennaugh in the men’s track points cycling event.
In 2018, the games took place on the Gold Coast, Australia and we returned with 1 silver medal for Tim Kneale in the shooting men’s double trap.
Similar to many other areas of representation of our island against large countries across the world, we have performed with distinction.