Tim Johnston MHK: Government must create environment for success

Seven months after being elected to the House of Keys, writing this article has perhaps given me the opportunity to reflect on the last few months.

I certainly can’t believe how quickly time has moved since September when I had the privilege of being elected in Ayre and Michael.

I have enjoyed the challenge and find the job very broad ranging and interesting, with my time divided between working on behalf of my constituents, as a member of the environment and infrastructure policy review committee and as a political member for the Department for Enterprise.

I know we all hoped that following the uncertainties of Brexit and the real challenges brought to our community by Covid-19, the new government would have the opportunity to reset the agenda and move our island forward.

This must still be the aim but world events are again dictating and buffeting our course, putting huge pressures on households and businesses and making the government’s task harder.

How the government responds to these challenges will define it.

However, not pushing on with the reforms and plans needed for a better future wouldn’t be the answer. Government must double down and try to ensure that however challenging things are, it delivers on the aims set out in the Island Plan.

I was very pleased to become a political member in the Department for Enterprise, recognising the important work it does in supporting economic growth and development.

It has been a real eye opener to see the broad spectrum of sectors represented in our island and, like our sportsmen and women do, we really punch above our weight on the world stage.

One sector with which I am involved, as political member for the business agency within enterprise, is engineering and manufacturing. With more than 1,300 people employed in this sector it is an important contributor to our economy, and offers exciting careers for people interested in the STEM sectors (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

Important work is being done within DfE and DESC to highlight career opportunities and further work, with industry, is ongoing so that young people can really benefit and see an exciting future in these sectors.

Next time you climb aboard an Easyjet A320 at Ronaldsway, remember that many precision mechanisms in the landing gear assemblies are designed and manufactured here in the island.

Globally, many of the most sophisticated and precise optical instruments, including in space, have lenses designed, tested and manufactured here along with complex thermal switches for kettles and precision valves for the oil and gas industry.

These are success stories because there has been clear determination and vision across industry and government to bring about an environment where success can be created.