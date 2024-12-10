In the summer of 1944 Kathleen Oates - a Wren assigned to the Women's Royal Naval Service during the Second World War - was transferred to the Isle of Man. During her time on the island, she wrote dozens of letters to home which provide a unique commentary on the operations at Ronaldsway and what life was like on the Isle of Man 80 years ago. Her daughter, CHRISTINE SMITH, pores through her mother’s letters as part of a series of columns based on Kathleen Oates’s writing...
Eighty years ago this week, Kathleen Oates sent two letters home. As in previous letters, she spoke of everyday life - the doings of the camp and of her friends – and each letter also mentioned a different ‘prang’. Prangs, or accidents to the planes – mainly Barracudas, it is understood – were becoming horribly regular. Kathleen’s factual tone doubtless reflected the contained emotion of the Ronaldsway Base towards these incidents.
She began on December 9: ‘This morning, there wasn’t any flying – so I’m taking the opportunity to write. We had another prang yesterday morning. I wasn’t on duty this time. Luckily, it crashed on land and all the crew were saved and quite okay. I haven’t heard any details yet.’
Seemingly less anxious to go up in a plane again, Kathleen continued to enjoy exploring the Isle of Man. On Wednesday December 13, a Make and Mend session coincided with a break in the rainy weather: ‘by luck, I hit a sunny afternoon. so cycled – or pushed my bike – halfway to Peel. The hills have always fascinated me and the Peel Road goes right between them. I seemed to be climbing up for miles – and there was a lovely view of Castletown and the sea stretched out below. It was almost the same as seeing it from the air. I should imagine it’s lovely when the heather is out. Thursday afternoon, I went for a walk with Jane by the sea. It was a really wild afternoon and the waves were beating up. The wind was so strong that we could hardly walk. In the evening we went out to supper. Tomorrow, we’ll probably go to Douglas.’
Kathleen also planned to take the Electric Train on Sat to Laxey ‘just to view the coastal scenery. I also haven’t explored the Onchan Head half of Douglas yet’.
The routine of the Ronaldsway base was slightly altered by Christmas, and the upsurge in leave taken. Cynthia, the other Plotting Wren, went on leave on December 15, and Kathleen would go home in turn when she returned after December 25. Until both Plotters were back at Ronaldsway, Kathleen would only work in the day, with no night flying duty.
It was not just the work schedule which would alter at Christmas; there was a certain amount of cabin hopping, just for the festive season. Given that she was staying at Ronaldsway over Christmas, Kathleen had organised a temporary move to Castletown camp, to be closer to her friends. Jane was going on leave on December 17, and she would have her bed ‘in the cabin at Castletown Camp just for Christmas. I asked the Wren Officer & she was quite willing. It will be better than being at Scarlett with people whom I scarcely know’.
At the time of writing, she was at Scarlett camp and actually was positive about it. All it needed was a close friend. ‘Scarlett is a very nice camp just on the outskirts of Castletown – though further away from the Control Tower. I think we shall eventually be moved to Castletown Camp, as that’s where we really ought to be as watchkeepers. This is a small camp with only 70 Wrens. The food is good – we’re in brick buildings, not Nissen huts & the ablutions are enclosed – we don’t have to go outside. I’ve a bed instead of a bunk – in fact, I quite like the place. It isn’t so nicely situated as Ballasalla Camp - that was on a hillside with a good view – but it’s much handier and I prefer it. I cycle by the harbour now back to camp – very nice.’
A second letter that week ended with more sad news. ‘We had another prang… - Wednesday evening [Dec 13] I believe it was. An empty dinghy was found but no crew.’
Some families of the Ronaldsway airmen would have their worst Christmas in 1944.