Seemingly less anxious to go up in a plane again, Kathleen continued to enjoy exploring the Isle of Man. On Wednesday December 13, a Make and Mend session coincided with a break in the rainy weather: ‘by luck, I hit a sunny afternoon. so cycled – or pushed my bike – halfway to Peel. The hills have always fascinated me and the Peel Road goes right between them. I seemed to be climbing up for miles – and there was a lovely view of Castletown and the sea stretched out below. It was almost the same as seeing it from the air. I should imagine it’s lovely when the heather is out. Thursday afternoon, I went for a walk with Jane by the sea. It was a really wild afternoon and the waves were beating up. The wind was so strong that we could hardly walk. In the evening we went out to supper. Tomorrow, we’ll probably go to Douglas.’