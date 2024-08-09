We are really fortunate to have the Gaiety as a live venue for the performing arts and must never forget that it was nearly lost when the economics of operating on a purely commercial basis set against falling tourism numbers saw the government acquire it from the Palace and Derby Castle Company in 1971. Much later there were some political representatives who would have been content to see the demolition of the Villa Marina and its magnificent Royal Hall after the failure to arrange a refurbishment and redevelopment scheme between the owners Douglas Corporation and the government.