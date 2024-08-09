What great local talent exists on our island in all fields.
The recent Taylorian production of ‘We Will Rock You’ at Frank Matcham’s masterpiece the Gaiety theatre was yet another sell-out success with the amphitheatre having to be opened because of the popularity of the show.
The good name of the late Patrick Taylor lives on with each show the company perform.
He was a very generous benefactor in many fields particularly in support of young people.
As tourism minister I first came into contact with him at the Monarch Chess Tournament that he sponsored in Port Erin, which was supported by the top names in the sport. A giant of a man with a big heart. ‘We Will Rock You’ features the music of Queen and there were many stand-out performances from the cast and as always great musicians who on this occasion were not playing from the orchestra pit, but high above the stage.
We are really fortunate to have the Gaiety as a live venue for the performing arts and must never forget that it was nearly lost when the economics of operating on a purely commercial basis set against falling tourism numbers saw the government acquire it from the Palace and Derby Castle Company in 1971. Much later there were some political representatives who would have been content to see the demolition of the Villa Marina and its magnificent Royal Hall after the failure to arrange a refurbishment and redevelopment scheme between the owners Douglas Corporation and the government.
It fell to me as tourism and leisure minister to propose to Tynwald that we take the somewhat controversial action to compulsory purchase the building and land.
The late Ian Brown, an architect with an eye to blend the new with the retention of the important parts of the old, was commissioned and the building became live again in 2004 when it was reopened.
Included on the bill that night, as well as local talent, were comedian Tom O’Connor and singer Elkie Brooks.
Remember ‘Pearl’s a Singer’, ‘Lilac Wine’, ‘Sunshine after the Rain’ and more?
I have seen her in a number if occasions but not for a while so am looking forward to seeing her at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall in October as part of her ‘long farewell tour’. Both our places of entertainment require a deficiency payment on an annual basis but it is my contention that they add to the quality of life for island residents and visitors and this is a not unusual model where the financials do not stack up for a private operator.
Of course their is an obligation on those operating them on behalf of the people to act in a business-like manner but, like our sporting facilities, both also contribute to the decision of those promoting new businesses to be established on our island alongside the safety and stability we cherish in our troubled world.
------------- As is very obvious to regular readers, music is an important part of my life and I’m going to lots of shows this year.
Unfortunately a couple which I booked a year ago have now cancelled. The American band ‘Heart’ were supposed to be playing a couple of months ago in Birmingham and last week ‘Journey’ and ‘Cheap Trick’ went the same way. Really disappointing, but it is what it is. This week I thought I would take a look at the musical highlights from 1964, 1974 and 1984. From 1964 number one singles included the Dave Clark Five ‘glad all over’ in January.
As I have mentioned before, the Rolling Stones appeared at the Lido in August that year and had been at number one in the charts in July with ‘It’s All Over Now’.
They also topped the charts in December with ‘Little Red Rooster’, the Beatles sadly never appeared in the Isle of Man, but were number one in April with ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’, A Hard Day’s Night’ in July and December with ‘I Feel Fine’.
The kinks with ‘You Really Got Me‘ hit the top spot in September.
Others included the Searchers in January with ‘Needles and Pins’, and ‘Don’t Throw Your Love Away’ in May, Cilla Black in February with ‘Anyone Who Had a Heart’, the Honeycombs with the then novelty of a female drummer in August with ‘Have I the Right’, the Animals with juke box favourite ‘House of the Rising Sun’ in July, Manfred Mann with ‘Do Wah Diddy Diddy’ - they knew how to name a song in those days.
Herman’s Hermits ‘I’m into Something Good’, Roy Orbison ‘Oh Pretty Woman’ twice hit number one in October and November, Sandie Shaw, remember she sang without her shoes on? ..’ (There’s)always something there to remind me’, and disco favourite the Supremes with ‘Baby Love’.
In my opinion, all in all, a pretty good year - do you agree? One of my favourite types of music is glam rock and a number of acts reached number one in 1974 such as Mud ‘Tiger Feet’, which is still a floor filler.
They reached number one again in December with ‘Lonely this Christmas’, while Suzi Quatro a regular TT performer hit the top spot with ‘Devil Gate Drive’.
Alvin Stardust ‘Jealous Mind’, the Rubettes ‘Sugar Baby Love’ and Abba came to fame when they won the Eurovision song contest with ‘Waterloo’.
Pin-up David Essex hit the top of the charts with ‘Gonna Make You a Star’, disco number ones included George McCrae ‘Rock Your Baby’, Sweet Sensation’s ‘Sad Sweet Dreamer’, Barry White ‘You’re the first, the last, my everything‘ and one I used to finish with.
Who remembers all the Sunday night gigs at the Palace Lido?
1974 was a great year with Queen on March 26, Status Quo in June as were Blackfoot Sue, Mott the Hoople in July, Sweet, one of the best glam rock bands, in August and 10cc in September - I was at most of them were you? Finally 1984, Frankie Goes to Hollywood was number one with ‘Relax’ in January and also in June with ‘two tribes’, the band was at number one for nine weeks with that and five weeks for ‘Relax’.
Holly Johnson appeared at the Villa a little while ago and still rocked the place 40 years on.
Other number ones in the year included Duran Duran ‘The Reflex’, Wham ‘Wake me up before you go-go’, and of course the original Band Aid ‘Do they know it’s Christmas?’.
Million-selling records in 1984 included both the Frankie Goes To Hollywood tracks, George Michael with ‘Careless Whisper’, Stevie Wonder with ‘I just called to say I love you’, Band Aid and Wham with ‘Last Christmas/Everything She Wants’. Which was the best 60s, 70s, or 80s?
Keep them coming in by all the usual methods and we will take a look again including at some of those that came later than the ones I mentioned.