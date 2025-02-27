Very strict rules apply when entering images in ‘nature’ competitions at Club level! For example, images that directly or indirectly show any human activity that threatens the life or welfare of a living organism are forbidden. That is both good and understandable. Human beings should be excluded too!!
The Society’s invited guest judge for its February Assignment Competition about “Nature” was Dave Salter of the Western Photographic Society. Making a return visit to the Society, Dave made a particular point of stressing that, though he was personally relaxed about certain of the more technical aspects of photography, he was acutely aware that there were special rules that should be applied when it came to photographing subjects for a nature competition. Convention dictates that the most important of these is that the image should relate a story to the audience; be of the highest standards; and should look “natural.” The aim of entering might also be to convey the life-sustaining powers to be found in earth, water, air, or fire - and the importance of these elements for life on planet Earth. Some of the images might also portray the serenity and calmness that these elements can bring, such as the stillness and calm of a landscape.
After thanking the Society for the privilege of being asked to judge again, Dave eloquently began his task by complimenting Society members on attaining such a very high standard generally with all the entered images. He spoke in a manner which gave clear, descriptive explanations of his thoughts.
Dave described himself as a self-employed chemical industry professional, who (away from work) devoted many hours each week to photographing nature and street scenes. Admitting that he always strived for perfection in everything he undertakes, Dave, is a highly competitive individual, as several members could attest. He gave several extremely relevant, yet simple, ‘tips’ on the presentation of prints for exhibiting and other aspects of photography, and admitted that he had been forced to ‘nit-pick’ with otherwise highly commendable entries to award points.
Dave quickly demonstrated a good knowledge and understanding of this art form and gave a first-class commentary, displaying an easy manner and appreciation of the challenges of capturing competition images. He also demonstrated familiarity with the latest technology which can help to capture the more difficult subject of bird flight.
Judge Dave gave the following results, when 3 entrants secured the maximum 20 marks (out of 20).
Prints Competition
1st – “Snoozing Duck” by Sean Corlett (chosen as the ‘Best image on the night!’). Joint 2nd “Going Fishing” by Barry Murphy and “Red Billed Oxpecker Grooming Impala” by Claire Schreuder, Joint 4th – with 19 marks “Dusk in Glencoe” and “Golden Tree”, both by Martin Sanderson; and “Not Black and White” by Barry Murphy.
Projected Images
1st – “Nest Builder” by Sean Corlett; Joint 2nd – “Sparrowhawk” by Chris Blyth and “River of Ice” by Martin Sanderson
The IOMPS next meets on the 5th March at 7.00pm at the St John’s HQ (off Glencrutchery Road). For more information, please go to iomps.com
By Antony Hamilton