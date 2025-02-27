The Society’s invited guest judge for its February Assignment Competition about “Nature” was Dave Salter of the Western Photographic Society. Making a return visit to the Society, Dave made a particular point of stressing that, though he was personally relaxed about certain of the more technical aspects of photography, he was acutely aware that there were special rules that should be applied when it came to photographing subjects for a nature competition. Convention dictates that the most important of these is that the image should relate a story to the audience; be of the highest standards; and should look “natural.” The aim of entering might also be to convey the life-sustaining powers to be found in earth, water, air, or fire - and the importance of these elements for life on planet Earth. Some of the images might also portray the serenity and calmness that these elements can bring, such as the stillness and calm of a landscape.