Christmas Eve is different for everyone.
For me, it has always been one of the most exciting nights of the year.
When I was younger, I made a conscious effort to tire myself out, convinced that if I stayed awake long enough to hear Father Christmas’ bells, he wouldn’t stop to drop off my well-deserved presents. That childhood logic still makes sense to me somehow.
Although as I’ve grown older, bedtime looks very different.
The big change came when I turned 18 and the world of drinking the night before Christmas was suddenly open to me - exciting, slightly foreign, and a little surreal.
It felt similar to the first time I was allowed to pop to the garage on my lunch break at school: a small taste of freedom that felt far bigger than it actually was.
Despite these changes, my schedule on the 24th has remained fairly solid for the past eight years.
My shift at the Terrace Chippy usually starts around 4 or 4:30 in the afternoon.
While some people might detest the idea of working on Christmas Eve, it has always been my favourite shift of the year.
Everyone is in great spirits, patience is higher than usual, and there’s a real sense of togetherness in the air.
As the shift winds down, bottles of fizz are shared and the odd shot is poured, although I tend to steer clear as they never quite agree with me.
Still, there’s something special about finishing work on Christmas Eve, stepping out into the cold night, and knowing the celebrations are only just beginning.
Everyone has their favourite local, usually located in their own postcode.
As a true IM3 girl through and through it’s only right that my festive loyalties lie close to home.
Choosing between them on Christmas Eve is no easy task.
I’m not sure if Onchan officially has a reputation for its Christmas Eve shenanigans, but in my experience, it’s always the number one place to be.
Each venue offers its own distinct atmosphere and charm, yet when the 24th rolls around, both are absolutely packed.
Over the years, I’ll admit I’ve been cheeky enough to hop between the two. When they’re barely half a kilometer apart and there’s so much on offer right on your doorstep, it’s hard not to visit both.
I like to start my night at the Manxie, either hopping straight out of a taxi or off the bus and immediately battling for a spot at the bar. Inevitably, I end up with at least four different drinks spilled down me before I trek up the hill to the Archie, hoping I’m still sober enough to breeze past the bouncer (a very recent addition).
My opinion might not be the one to trust, but I genuinely don’t think I could ever choose between the two.