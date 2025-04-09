It’s a decluttering game created by bestselling authors Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus who go by ‘The Minimalists’. In it, people get rid of a few items a day depending on the date of the month. So, for the first of the month you get rid of one thing – that giant panda you won at knife point at the local fair – on the second you get rid of two things, and so on and so forth, so by the end of April you’re getting rid of 31 items on the last day of the month. It’s like the opposite of the 12 Days of Christmas. By doing this, you can end up decluttering close to 1,000 items a month. And potentially be left sleeping on a cardboard box.