Traditional gardening can be stressful. It's like having a bunch of high maintenance kids that constantly need feeding, watering, and changing. That’s just parenting. You can end up spinning so many plates that you forget to appreciate the beauty you’ve helped grow. Whereas Lazy Gardening is more relaxed, all you have to do is plant, let nature do the work, then sit back and revel in the beauty around you. ‘That is one damn fine carrot I’ve grown.’