This thatch-roofed Manx cottage for sale has 360-degree panoramic coastal views and has period features throughout.
The cottage, in Port St Mary, is a detached property with a thatched room, sitting in an elevated position with private grounds.
The entrance porch leads into a living room featuring an original Manx stone fireplace with a wood burner and a brick hearth, plus an additional original stone fireplace in the dining space.
The kitchen offers modern amenities such as integrated appliances and Corian work surfaces, and opens into a utility room.
There is also a sunroom with sliding doors to the garden and views over Port Erin, across to Bradda Head, Milner's Tower, Fleshwick and down to Niarbyl.
There are two bedrooms in the cottage, one of which opens into a dressing area with built-in wardrobes, a skylight and an en-suite shower room, while the second bedroom features a bespoke cart wheel shaped window.
Completing the property is a shower room and a large loft space, which has previously been used as a child’s bedroom.
Outside, to the front of the property is a driveway with parking for up to five cars, a lawned garden with a shed, and ornate iron railings with a cart wheel motif.
To the rear, there is another lawned garden with a paved barbecue area and panoramic coastal views, plus a garage and a store room.
The property is for sale with Cowley Groves for a guide price of £545,000.
The agent commented: ‘This detached Manx cottage with a thatched roof is set in an elevated position within private and secluded grounds, with 360 degree panoramic views of the island's coastline.’