Robinson's has taken over a Ballasalla based bakery which is set to open early next year.
The local produce supplier has bought the Ross Bakery brand, with hopes for it to become 'a cornerstone in their efforts to enhance local food security and reinforce the island's bakery sector'.
Ramsey Bakery shut last year, citing the business becoming 'unsustainable' as the main reason for its closure.
Just three months ago Ross Bakery was up for sale for £115,000, with Signature Acquisitions who were handling the sale describing it as a 'one off chance to purchase an industry leader on the Isle of Man', adding that the business had 'little competition, with great expansion opportunities and training available from the current owners'.
It added that the reason the business is being sold is Simon and Mel Ross, the founders, are planning a move off the island.
Established in 2018, the bakery has supplied businesses across the island and became more widely available to shoppers during the pandemic as well as with the closure of Ramsey Bakery.
Robinson's acquiring the bakery comes after the recent announcement that Shoprite has sold all nine of its outlets to Tesco, who are expected to use less of Robinson's produce in comparison to Shoprite.
'This bakery is a testament to our commitment to the Isle of Man and its community.
'We cannot wait to serve you the finest traditional bread and baked goods, prepared with love and care by our dedicated team. Robinson’s has acquired the Ross Bakery brand, and guided by Simon Ross, its founder, this project is set to become a cornerstone in our efforts to enhance local food security and reinforce the Isle of Man's bakery sector.
'As a family business with deep roots in the Isle of Man, Robinson’s has a rich history of working hand in hand with local producers and growers. We hope our passion for community, sustainability, and quality will shine through in every loaf we bake.
'Our commitment to supporting local growers and producers is steadfast, and this venture will be no exception. We will continue our longstanding and strong relationship with Noa Bakehouse. Together, we aim to strengthen the island's bakery industry and provide the highest quality baked goods.
'We look forward to providing you with the freshest and most delicious baked goods. Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the opening of our new bakery.'