10-mile time trial league awards presented at Canada House
The 2022 Isle of Man 10-mile time trial league awards were presented at Canada Life House last week by Sean Christian of Canada Life. (Left to right standing) Eddie Fryer, Richard Lardner-Burke, Richard Curphey, Nicola Quaye, Gianni Epifani, Sean Christian. (Front row) league co-ordinator Jim Cottier, James Scott, Michael Faid and Callum Salisbury (JW2201022(442))
Three riders achieved maximum points in the Canada Life International-sponsored 10-mile time trial league in 2022.
Gianni Epifani of Manx Viking Wheelers scored a full-house of seven wins in the veteran’s league, while Will Curphey and Nicola Quaye, both of Team RL360 Isle of Man, hit maximums in the youth boys and girls classes respectively.
The annual awards were presented by Sean Christian, MD and executive director for the wealth management division in Canada Life UK, at Canada Life House, Isle of Man Business Park, last week.
The junior class was won by Callum Salisbury (Utmost IoM Juniors) by a margin of three points from Niall Colquitt (RL360), the senior category by Richard Lardner-Burke (Manx Road Club) by six points from Michael Faid (Ellan Vannin), and senior women by Emily Looker (MVW).
Good news for 2023, Jurby Road is currently being resurfaced and the new surface should be the best for many years for the forthcoming league season. More details to follow.
Final points - best seven rounds (or six + one marshal):
Junior: 1, Callum Salisbury total points 697; 2, Niall Colquitt 694; 3, James Scott 684; 4, Charlie Swales 683; 5, Ralf Holden 300; 6, Tyler Annis 194.
Senior: 1, Richard Lardner-Burke 695; 2, Michael Faid 689; 3, Niall Quiggin 588; 4, Thomas Kneen 585; 5, Phil Knox 577; 6, Zac Walker 497; 7, Sebastian Tremlitt 400; 8, Harry Snape 290. Senior Women: Emily Looker 300.
Veteran: 1, Gianni Epifani 700; 2, Richard Curphey 697; 3, Colin Whiteway 678; 4, Eddie Fryer 651; 5, Phill Swales 647; 6, Juan Kinley 592; 7, Craig Hindle 589; 8, Peter O’Shea 584; 9, Dominic Williams 576; 10, Stephen Murphey 570; 11, Peter Hounsell 566; 12, Ken Corlett 560; 13, Christian Rothwell 552; 14, Chris Heselton 478; 15, Neil Morrison 384; 16, Nigel Hendy 367; 17, Rob Young 291.
Youth Boys: 1, William Curphey 700; 2, James Kinrade 688; 3, Orry Lund 687; 4, Zach Jones 671; 5, Charlie Williams 577; 6, Cameron Hounsell 571; 7, Oscar Gaylor 396; 8, Cian Howard 194.
Youth Girls: 1, Nicola Quaye 700; 2, Jess Pickavance 695; 3, Lily-Ann Scott 682; 4, Abi Clayton 681; 5, Ruby Oakes 393; 6, Florence Griffin 195.
Overall points and prize winners (all classes): 1=, W. Curphey, G. Epifani and N. Quaye all 700; 4=, C. Salisbury and R. Curphey 697; 6=, R. Lardner-Burke and J. Pickavance 695; 8, N. Colquitt 694; 9, M. Faid 689; 10, J. Kinrade 688; 11, O. Lund 687; 12, J. Scott 684; 13, C. Swales 683; 14, L-A. Scott 682; 15, A. Clayton 681; 16, C. Whiteway 678; 17, Z. Jones 671; 18, E. Fryer 651; 19, P. Swales 647.
Isle of Man Cycling’s annual general meeting is to take place at the Isle of Man Sports Institute on the NSC roadway next Monday, November 7, starting at 6.30pm.
Representatives from all clubs are required to attend. A new chairman and treasurer need to be voted in.
To leave a comment you need to create an account.