13-year-old girl with Manx connections is selected for GB
Team Howard: Zannie, Ella and Edward Howard of Hadley in Suffolk. Ella is educated at Ipswich High School for Girls
Subscribe newsletter
A talented young girl with strong Manx connections has been selected to represent Great Britain in the forthcoming Pony European Championship.
Ella Howard, 13-year-old daughter of the former Zannie Cook, has been confirmed for the three-day event between August 3-7 at Strzegom in Poland.
Trained by Bobby Upton, John Thurlow and her mother, Ella and her pony Midnight Mist III will be part of a six-strong combination team for the event.
Zannie won the Gilbey Two-Day some years ago but left the island in her teens. She was trained by Chris Bartle at Yorkshire Riding Centre. Ella’s grandma, Prudence Cook, has lived in the island for almost 50 years.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |