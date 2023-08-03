The 2023 Isle of Man Veterans Closed Tennis Championships took place at Castletown’s Malew Street courts recently.
A total of 15 events were contested in various age groups from 35 and over up to 75 and over in men’s and women’s singles and men’s, women’s and mixed doubles.
With rain on the first two days and the last two days of the championships, the finals were eventually completed one week later than scheduled.
Rob Comber proved to be the stronger in both the 35 and over plus 45 and over men’s singles but was pushed all the way in the 45s category by Craig Blackwell, before winning 5-7, 6-3, 10-7. He had things a little easier in the 35s category, winning 6-1, 6-1 against Nerijus Gricevicius.
A very close final was also contested in the 55 and over men’s singles, with Peter Dunworth getting the better of Andy Murray 6-2, 3-6, 10-7. Dunworth then also added the 65 and over title after winning his two round robin matches comfortably.
Roy McLean retained his 75 and over title, narrowly getting the better of Ron Ronan in the first set 7-5 and taking the second more comfortably 6-2.
Only two women’s singles finals were contested this year. In the 35 and over event, Rosie Manuja got the better of Kirree Ronan winning 6-3 6-4. In the 45 and over, Mel Breed beat Lucy Felton 6-1, 6-1.
There were three men’s doubles events. In the 35 and over round robin Neil Ronan and Jos Woolford took the title after beating Nerijus Gricevicius and Chris Mash 6-1, 6-1 and Richard Cregeen-Watson and Stevie Quine 6-3, 6-1.
Ronan could not add the 45 and over title though, this time partnering Rob Mason but losing out to Gricevicius and Comber 1-6 4-6. The 55 and over was won by Dunworth and Blackwell who beat Murray and Steve Falconer 6-3, 6-3.
All three women’s doubles were contested this year. The 35 and over title was taken by Kathy Yamasaki and Manuja who defeated Kirree Ronan and Nicola Skillicorn 6-4, 6-4, while Yamasaki then added the 45 and over partnering Tania Thomas and beating Jenny Foy and Amanda Munro 6-0, 6-1.
Finally, the 55 and over round robin was won by Helen Brooks and Cathy Tsitsos who beat both Belinda Pilling and Foy 6-0, 6-2 plus Lucy Felton and Karen Murphy 6-0, 7-5.
Brother and Sister Neil and Kirree Ronan won the 35 and over round robin mixed doubles, beating Michaela Duchonova and Cregeen-Watson 6-7, 6-3, 10-5 plus Thomas and Murray 6-3 6-0.
The mixed 55 and overclass was won by Jenny Foy and Craig Blackwell who beat Mel and Alistair Breed 6-2, 7-5.
All results:
Men’s singles 35 and over: Rob Comber beat Will Watterson 6-0, 6-0; Herman Oberholzer bt Chris Mash 6-3, 6-3; Jos Woolford bt Stevie Quine 6-0, 6-0; Nerijus Gricevicius bt Richard Cregeen-Watson 6-2, 6-2; Rob Comber bt Herman Oberholzer 6-0 6-0; Nerijus Gricevicius bt Jos Woolford 6-4 (retired). Final - Rob Comber bt Nerijus Gricevicius 6-1, 6-1.
Men’s singles 45 and over: Michael Saabye Katkjaer bt Chris Mash 6-4, 6-3; Craig Blackwell bt Michael Saabye Katkjaer 6-0, 6-3; Rob Comber bt Chris Butler 6-0, 6-0. Final - Rob Comber bt Craig Blackwell 5-7, 6-3, 10-7.
Men’s singles 55 and over: Andy Murray bt Neil Watterson 6-1, 6-0; Peter Dunworth bt John Christian 6-0 6-0; Andy Murray bt Alistair Breed 6-0, 6-1. Final – Peter Dunworth bt Andy Murray 6-2, 3-6, 10-7.
Men’s singles 65 and over: Colin Beaven bt Roy McLean 6-2, 6-4; Peter Dunworth bt Roy McLean 6-0, 6-0; Peter Dunworth bt Colin Beaven 6-0, 6-0.
Men’s singles 75 & over: Final – Roy McLean bt Ron Ronan 7-5, 6-2.
Women’s singles 35 and over: Kirree Ronan bt Michaela Duchonova 0-6, 6-1, 11-9; Rosie Manuja bt Lara Inskip 6-2, 6-0. Final – Rosie Manuja bt Kirree Ronan 6-3, 6-4.
Women’s singles 45 and over: Final - Melanie Breed bt Lucy Felton 6-1, 6-1.
Men’s doubles 35 and over: Nerijus Gricevicius and Chris Mash bt Richard Cregeen-Watson & Stevie Quine 6-2, 6-3; Neil Ronan & Jos Woolford bt Richard Cregeen-Watson & Stevie Quine 6-3, 6-1; Neil Ronan & Jos Woolford bt Nerijus Gricevicius and Chris Mash 6-1, 6-3.
Men’s doubles 45 and over: Final - Nerijus Gricevicius & Rob Comber bt Neil Ronan & Rob Mason 6-1, 6-4.
Men’s doubles 55 and over: Peter Dunworth and Craig Blackwell bt Peter De Carte & Neil Watterson 6-3, 6-2; Steve Falconer and Andy Murray bt Colin Beaven & John Christian 6-0, 6-0. Final - Peter Dunworth and Craig Blackwell bt Steve Falconer and Andy Murray 6-3, 6-3.
Women’s doubles 35 and over: Kirree Ronan & Nicola Skillicorn bt Michaela Duchonova & Jenny Foy 7-6 6-2; Kathy Yamasaki & Rosie Manuja bt Michaela Duchonova & Jenny Foy 6-0, 6-0; Kathy Yamasaki & Rosie Manuja bt Kirree Ronan & Nicola Skillicorn 6-4, 6-4.
Women’s doubles 45 and over: Final – Tania Thomas & Kathy Yamasaki bt Jenny Foy & Amanda Munro 6-0,6-1
Women’s doubles 55 and over: Cathy Tsitsos & Helen Brooks bt Jenny Foy & Belinda Pilling 6-0, 6-2; Lucy Felton & Karen Murphy bt Jenny Foy & Belinda Pilling 7-5, 6-2; Cathy Tsitsos & Helen Brooks bt Lucy Felton & Karen Murphy 6-0, 7-5.
Mixed doubles 35 and over: Michaela Duchonova & Richard Cregeen-Watson bt Tania Thomas & Andy Murray 6-4,
6-2; Kirree Ronan & Neil Ronan bt Tania Thomas & Andy Murray 6-3, 6-0; Kirree Ronan & Neil Ronan bt Michaela Duchonova & Richard Cregeen-Watson 6-7, 6-2, 10-5.
Mixed doubles 55 and over: Jenny Foy & Craig Blackwell bt Melanie Breed & Alistair Breed 6-1, 7-5.