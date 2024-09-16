The 2026 Commonwealth Games could now be held in Scotland after it was revealed on Sunday that the Scottish government were on the verge of agreeing to host the Games.
Scottish health secretary Neil Gray, whose cabinet remit also covers sport, confirmed to BBC Scotland News that he is holding talks with Commonwealth Games Australia and the Commonwealth Games Federation.
The Australian state of Victoria withdrew as 2026 hosts due to rising costs, but Australian authorities have now promised ‘a multi-million pound investment’ to help rescue the multi-sport event.
If agreed, Glasgow, which held the 2014 games, would host a scaled-down version of the event featuring fewer sports.
Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) president Chris Jenkins said insisted last week that the games would not require financial outlay by either the Scottish or UK governments.
Instead, it would be funded by a CGF investment of £100m, plus private income.
The 2026 event would be scaled down after years of difficulty for the competition in finding a suitable host.
It would feature between 10 and 13 sports, compared to 18 in 2014. It is believed to save money only four venues would be used – including Scotstoun Stadium and the Tollcross International Swimming Centre.
The Isle of Man has participated in the Games since 1958, bringing home 12 medals in total including three golds.