Manx MTB Enduro host their annual Cycle 360 two-day this weekend, forming rounds four and five of the British National MTB Enduro Series.
Following a very successful event last year, it has attracted a very healthy number of 230 competitors from the UK, plus 40 local racers.
Both days will start from St John’s football club at 10am.
Saturday (Stage one) King’s Forest can be viewed over a 500-metre stretch from the bottom field (from above the wall). The stage opens at 10.30am. (Stage two) Arrassey plantation quarry from 11.15am. Park at the top Arrasey car park.
(Stages three and four) Kerroodhoo plantation, can be watched from the upper part of the plantation off the Eary Cushlin road. Stage three opens at 12.15pm and stage four at 1.15pm. Please do not park on this minor road. (Stage five) Slieau Whallian can be watched from the lower field or a short way up the fire road. The stage will open at 2pm, park at the main St John’s car parks.
Sunday (stage six) King’s Forest, viewed from the lower rock garden 500 metres up the hill - opens 10.30am.
(Stages seven and eight) Eairy Beg plantation, view from above the tholtan; stage seven opens at 11.15am and stage eight opens at 12.15pm, walk up from the Glen Helen car park.
(Stage nine) Arrasey plantation, can be watched from below the End to End trail halfway down, opens 1.15pm. Park at the top Arrasey car park.
(Stage 10) Slieau Whallian, can be watched from the lower finish field, open at 2pm. Park at the main St John’s car parks.
The awards will be presented at 2.30pm approximately on Sunday. The name of one of the lucky racers will be drawn out of a hat to win a Specialized Status bike courtesy of Cycle 360.
locals likely to shine
Several local young riders travelled to the UK for rounds two and three of the British National MTB Enduro Series (BNES) in recent weeks.
Round two of the BNES also billed as the Welsh Enduro Series UK National Championship at Dyfi Forest in early June.
This once again saw some tight racing with 15-year-oldIsaac Batty of Orange bikes finishing second in the under-18s. Jacob McCanney placed 13th and Josh Kelly 16th in the under-21s, both racing for Bikestyle.
Round three of the BNES was also the third round of the PMBA series two weekends ago on June 24.
Batty came a close third place in the u18s, with McCanney sixth and Kelly 13th in the u21s. Sapphire Ascroft finished fourth in the under-21 females.
All these local riders will be racing in this weekend’s Manx Two-Day MTB Enduro, which is round four of this year’s BNES series.