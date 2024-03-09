Dean Pinnington made his debut for new club Bury on Saturday afternoon after his signing for the club was confirmed earlier that day.
The 21 year old Manxman came on as a half-time substitute as his new club slipped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Irlam.
Pinnington had played 30 games for FC Isle of Man this season after before making the switch to the Ravens’ North West Counties Premier Division rivals for the campaign’s final few months as the Lancashire club look to secure promotion.
Announcing the former Wolves and Wigan Athletic youngster’s transfer an FC Isle of Man spokesperson said: ‘The mission of the club when the idea originally came about in 2018 was to create opportunities for Manx-based football players, coaches and professionals to fulfil their potential by entering and progressing a team up through the English football leagues.
‘As a club we are extremely proud that Dean has signed for a club that has high ambitions of progressing up the leagues.’
Talking about the switch, Pinnington said: ‘I said when I first returned to the island last summer that I was on a journey and this is just another step on it.
‘The [FC Isle of Man] fans have been unreal and they’ve made me fall back in love with football and I’ve loved this season more than anything.
‘I don’t think I would have moved to another club in this league, but Bury have some much history and ambition and it’s a good stepping stone for me to realise my own ambitions within the game.’
Bury boss Dave McNabb added: ‘I’m really please to get Dean on board he’s a player we know a lot about having played at Wolves and Wigan in his youth career.
‘I was also very impressed with him when we played the Isle of Man. A great addition to ensure we have very strong options going into the final straight of the season.’