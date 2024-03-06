After a great second half last week, this Saturday’s encounter with Chester Devas gives Vagabonds women an opportunity to build and should be an exciting fixture.
This is especially so as the match coincides with International Women’s Day this week.
Vagas will be celebrating the occasion by hosting a pre-match girls session from 12-1pm and have extended a warm welcome to players from other clubs. Adding to the occasion, Vagas women’s patron Lady Lorimer will be in attendance.
In addition to the festivities, it’s also the final day of collection for period products with Femm Collective, highlighting the team’s commitment to supporting women’s health and well-being.
Chester Devas, currently joint second in Women’s NC One North West, boast a strong team with plenty of talented youth players.
But Vagabonds have made significant progress since their last meeting earlier in the season. Playing on grass will be one challenge for Chester, who are more accustomed to their home 4G pitch.
Leona McGovern and Jess Swales will both be missing this week and the team will be led by co-captains Sophie Henry and Maisie Murray.
Kyla Quayle and Becka Hicks were both solid in the second row last Saturday and the team will also welcome back Sammie MacDonald at scrum half after her return from holiday.
Maylyn Campbell had a fine game against Didsbury and will remain at number eight with Clara Townsin also returning to the fold.
It’ll be a toughie though. Chester are tied for second in the standings and have won six from nine. The teams have met 15 times in league competition over the years and, while Vagas are ahead eight wins to seven, Chester have won the last three encounters and the formbook suggests this could be a fourth.