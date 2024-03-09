FC Isle of Man came from two goals down to beat Longridge Town 3-2 at the Bowl on Saturday evening.
Two goals in four first-half minutes had given the Lancashire visitors a two-goal half-time advantage.
However, Paul Jones’s charges produced a spirited second-half comeback as strikes from Sean Doyle and recent signing Dan Hattersley drew the two sides level despite Callum Sherry being sent off for the hosts.
Just when a share of the spoils looked the most likely outcome, substitute Ste Whitley struck at the death to secure the three points for the Ravens.
The result keeps the Manx side in 14th.
Full report in Tuesday’s Isle of Man Examiner.