A total of 26 primary school age children took part in the Rising Stars Badminton Tournament for the Tedda Cain Cups at Bemahague School during the half-term holiday.
For some of the children it was their first taste of competitive badminton.
It was nice to see everyone enjoying themselves and giving their all in the games.
Year 4 girls’ winner was Erin Corlett with 97 points, Year 5 winner Connie Creer with 118 and Year 6 Lara Stewart with 110 points. Lara also won the Tedda Cain trophy.
Lucas Kershaw won Year 5 boys’ singles with 60 points. Year 6 boys was divided into two pools with Jasper Corlett winning group A and Wai Yien Cheung winning group B.
The final between the two boys showed some excellent play with Jasper edging out Wai for the title and the Tedda Cain cup.
The children were then matched up for doubles, the winners of the boys’ being Lok Cheung and Toby McGovern.
Winners of the girls doubles were Erin Corlett and Xara Quinn.
All children received medals at the end of the tournament. Trophies were presented to the various year winners by Roberta Cannell, chairman IoM Badminton Association.
Thank you to everyone who helped on the day.