Cookstown’s Gary McCoy will make his TT debut in the summer after injury forced him to postpone his ambitions last year.
McCoy had been scheduled to make his first appearance at the event in 2025 before a serious accident at the North West 200 ruled him out of for the majority of remainder the season.
The Northern Irish rider will arrive ready to begin his newcomer campaign after several years of preparation and work behind the scenes, with mentoring, course familiarisation, and practical guidance delivered by TT Rider liaison officers.
Operating as a close-knit, family-run outfit, Madbros Racing bring a measured and long-term approach to their first TT campaign together.
Preparation has centred on ensuring McCoy returns fully fit, with the focus firmly on learning the course and establishing a strong foundation for future appearances.
McCoy, from Cookstown in County Tyrone, is regarded as one of Northern Ireland’s emerging road racing prospects.
Although his planned TT debut was halted after his incident during the North West 200, he made a successful competitive return later in the season at the Sunflower Trophy races at Bishopscourt.
Despite initially considering the Manx Grand Prix route, McCoy opted to move directly into the TT newcomer programme following discussions with organisers.
McCoy stated: ‘I’m excited to finally get the opportunity to ride the TT.
‘Missing last year was difficult after putting so much work into getting there, but the priority was getting fully recovered and back racing.
‘The aim this year is to learn as much as possible, gain experience and enjoy the whole TT journey without any pressure.’
