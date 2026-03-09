Last August’s Senior Manx Grand Prix winner Caomhan Canny is to make his TT debut in the summer with Scott Racing.
Canny will contest the Superbike, Superstock and Senior TTs aboard an Aprilia RSV4, while also riding an Aprilia RS660 in the Sportbike class.
In addition, he will line up in the two Supersport races on his own Suzuki GSX-R600.
The partnership with Scott Racing provides Canny with increased technical support and organisation compared to previous seasons, where much of the responsibility fell on his own shoulders.
Winter testing in Spain, including mileage in Andalucía, has centred on building comfort and refining setup on the big bikes ahead of practice week.
Canny’s rise on the Mountain Course has been swift. In 2024, injuries prevented him from fully demonstrating the work.
Twelve months later, he returned to claim victory at the Manx Grand Prix Senior race, a breakthrough performance that confirmed his potential.
During that campaign, he recorded a 120.229mph lap, joining the exclusive ‘Tommy Club’ and becoming only the 35th rider in history to surpass the 120mph barrier at the event.
Canny said: ‘The aim was always the TT.
‘Winning the Manx Grand Prix was a breakthrough, but the goal has always been to establish myself here and keep improving. There are no expectations.
‘Even completing the Senior TT would be a huge achievement. I’m happy to ride at a pace I’m comfortable with and keep learning.’
Team manager Trevor Scott added: ‘Caomhan has shown what he’s capable of around the Mountain Course.
‘This is his first TT, but he’s already demonstrated maturity and pace.
‘Our role is to provide the structure and support to allow him to progress in all classes.’
