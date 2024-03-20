The penultimate fixtures in the men’s and women’s leagues take place on what will be a decisive day of hockey this Saturday.
An inter-Ramsey Crookall Bacchas derby kicks off the men’s premiership as the A team look to challenge for the title, while the B team must win in order to avoid relegation.
Athena Healthcare Harlequins A and J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A face off in a key battle for third place.
In order to keep their title hopes alive Canaccord Genuity Vikings A must beat Motorworx Valkyrs A. The women’s premiership sees Bacchas A hoping to defeat current league leagues Valkyrs A in order to stay in the title fight.
Holders Castletown A play Harlequins A, who need to pick up points to secure their safety in the league.
Vikings A versus Castletown B will be a hugely important match for both teams.
In Men’s Division One Vikings B and Harlequins A meet in a battle that could decide who is relegated from the league.
At the other end of the table Valkyrs B can secure promotion as they play Exceed Business Services Ramsey A, who must pick up two points to keep the fight alive.
Vikings B can secure third place if they defeat Castletown B.
Women’s Division One sees Valkyrs B play title contenders Bacchas B in a must-win for the whites. Ramsey A and Bacchas C are both hoping for a victory to keep their respective seasons alive.
An all-to-play-for match between Vikings B and Castletown C will either determine who wins the division or who will be relegated.
Valkyrs C face off against Ramsey B in Men’s Division Two, but the inter-Bacchas derby between the D side and the Colts has been postponed until next Thursday eveniong (see below), with the latter looking to take a step closer to promotion.
Rounding out the senior leagues, Vikings C play Valkyrs C in Women’s Division Two.
Castletown D can secure promotion with a single point in their game against Harlequins B, while Ramsey B play Castletown E.
In the Under-15s league, Swales Flooring Harlequins will meet Bacchas and Ramsey Rogues & Rascals play Vikings.
IOM UNDER-14 TEAM
Oak-sponsored Isle of Man Junior under-14 boys play their semi-final game against Guildford boys u14 Jaguars on Sunday in the England Hockey Junior Tier 2 Plate knockout competition.
The team is taking the ferry over to the UK on Saturday morning, then travelling by road down to Guildford.
Sunday’s game pushes back at 10.30am Sunday at Broadwater School.
As several players and the coach from the Bacchas Colts team will be away with the IoM u14 team, match between Bacchas D and Bacchas Colts is postponed until next Thursday, March 28 at 7pm.
Colts are still looking to take a step closer to promotion on the domestic scene.
DOMESTIC FIXTURES
Saturday, March 16
Men’s Premiership
12.35pm Vikings A v Harlequins A @ NSC
12.35pm Bacchas B v Valkyrs A @ QEII
1.35pm Castletown A v Bacchas A @ KWC
Women’s Premiership
2.05pm Vikings A v Harlequins A @ NSC
2.05pm Valkyrs A v Castletown A @ QEII
12.05pm Castletown B v Bacchas A @ KWC
Men’s Division One
11.05am Vikings B v Vikings C @ NSC
3.35pm Valkyrs B v Castletown B @ QEII
3.35pm Harlequins B v Ramsey A @ CRHS
Women’s Division One
11.05am Valkyrs B v Vikings B @ CRHS
12.35pm Bacchas B v Ramsey A @ CRHS
3.05pm Bacchas C v Castletown C @ KWC
Men’s Division Two
11.05am Valkyrs C v Castletown C @ QEII
12.35pm Ramsey B v Bacchas D @ RGS
Women’s Division Two
3.35pm Vikings C v Castletown D @ NSC
2.05pm Castletown E v Harlequins B @ CRHS
2.05pm Valkyrs C v Ramsey B @ RGS
Under-15s League
3.35pm Valkyrs v Ramsey Rogues & Rascals @ RGS
4.35pm Bacchas v Castletown Sabres @ KWC