The two promoted teams in DPS Ltd Division Two, Onchan and Foxdale, went head-to-head at the Station Fields, Colby on Tuesday.
This match will potentially have a big say as to who will go up as champions and it was the Miners who came out on top, securing an important 3-0 win.
Onchan had their chances in the opening throes, particularly when Tom O’Neill’s corner found Adam McCullough whose header hit the crossbar.
On 11 minutes, Foxdale were awarded a penalty after Jay Chatwood was impeded in the box, but Ricky Newsham drove his spot-kick straight at goalkeeper Callum Dawson who saved it.
Despite that, on 25 minutes the Miners made no mistake by opening the scoring following Charlie Harrison’s corner to Scott Kermeen who directed his far-post header downwards and into the net.
Then, 11 minutes after the interval, it was 2-0. Chatwood picked up a loose pass in the centre of the pitch and charged towards the opposing goal, only to be brought down in the box and Foxdale were awarded a second penalty.
Kevin Pulman took on the responsibility this time, making no mistake with a composed finish.
The Yellows continued to pour forward only to find an opposing back four superbly led by Foxdale’s captain Stephen Bettridge and goalkeeper Andy Ball who were in inspired form.
The Dale number one pulled off a brilliant save from Stephen Whitley’s low free-kick, then moments later he denied the FC Isle of Man player again when he was free along the right.
On 73 minutes Foxdale scored a third to put the game out of reach from their opponents. Liam Cannan intercepted an Onchan throw-in and threaded a pass for Chatwood who ran into a near-empty opposing half before driving a powerful shot into the net to secure victory.
A win over Governor’s Athletic this weekend will see Foxdale secure the Division Two championship.
PAUL HATTON