Isle of Man women’s manager Wayne Lisy has named a 20-player squad for the forthcoming Island Games which take place in Orkney this July.
Lisy has stuck mostly with the squad that clinched bronze in Guernsey two years ago, naming 13 players from the previous 18-player squad and 12 out of the 15 that tasted success at the 2024 Cherry Godfrey Cup.
But Eleanor Gawne – the island’s most capped player – misses out on her first Island Games because of work commitments.
Lisy has again given youth a chance, with five teenagers named in the squad. Two of these are Rosabel Cardy, who has impressed at club level for Malew, and Pippa Wallis - who netted on her debut for Peel earlier this month - have been called up to the island squad for the first time.
Making a return for the Isle of Man is Sarah O’Reilly who has previously featured at six Island/Inter-Island Games, plus Lydia Shaw whose only appearance was in the Spring Cup in 2016.
Lisy said: ‘I’m incredibly excited to announce a talented squad for the Island Games, featuring a brilliant mix of youth and experience.
‘This group showcases the depth and quality within our game right now - from emerging young talents to seasoned players who bring leadership and composure. Selection was far from easy and credit must go to the many outstanding players who just missed out.
‘Their continued efforts push the standard of women’s football in our island higher, and they remain a vital part of our journey and the future.
‘I’m excited to see what this squad can achieve at this year’s Island Games.’
The Isle of Man women’s team are drawn in a group involving hosts Orkney, Gozo and Froya.
Squad: Kayleigh Greggor, Caitlyn Beaty, Sarah O’Reilly, Shannon Groves, Becky Corkish, Tia Lisy, Stevie Mallon, Anna Shaw, Lydia Shaw, Lisa Costain, Louise Gibbins, Holly Stephen, Megan Kelly, Rosabel Cardy, Holly Sumner, Millie Dawson, Rebecca Cole, Pippa Wallis, Chloe Teare, Ruby Palmer.
PAUL HATTON