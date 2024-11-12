Alan Corlett recorded his first win over the hills in round two of the Aston International-sponsored Winter Hill League round Cringle Plantation on Saturday afternoon.
He was ahead from the gun to the top of the first climb, then got caught and overtaken by round one winner Nick Colburn on a short descent when he took a tumble.
CorIett recaught and got back ahead of Colburn on the climb up to the top of the Whiskey Run on what was the clockwise version of the course used for a number of years (with a few deviations).
Not as proficient at the descents, he let Colburn by on the gradual descent of the long Corlea track often used by mountain bikers.
He said that he didn’t want to hold his rival up, but admitted that he learned a lot following him down.
Corlett then past Colburn for a second time as the descent flattened out slightly and stayed ahead to the end. It was on the last loop of the dam that he put 40 seconds into the gap.
‘It felt good to get a fell race in and taking the win always feels good even though this was a shock,’ said Corlett whose long-term aim had been to try for a Commonwealth Games marathon consideration time over the coming months, but with the revised Games (and no marathon) this was no longer an option.
‘Before last year it was very turbulent. I had four years of multiple injuries and spent the summer getting my form and speed up again.
‘It's been nice actually getting the consistency back. I'd never previously managed to get a win on the hills before.’
He’s now looking to race the local cross-country and hill run events, plus all of the UK cross-country championship races in the New Year.
Lloyd Taggart managed to see off new face Tom Felton-Smith and Northern AC Year 10 schoolboy Harry Stennett in the closing stages after a close contest.
‘All three of us fell at the same point on the Corlea descent, it was so muddy and wet,’ said the former British fell champion.
Sixth placed Matt Callister came out on top in another closely-fought battle with fellow over-40s Kevin Shimell and Chris Reynolds, while Year Nine boy Jonah Graham ran very well for a top-10 finish in a total field of 109.
Emily Mylchreest was the leading female in 29th place, three quarters of a minute in front of the experienced Jackie Lee, with Sian Coleman a close third. Best of the juniors was Year Nine girl Faith Teare.
The third and final round of the series is at Colden, West Baldwin on Saturday, December 7.
Results, Winter Hill League (round two), Cringle/Corlea, 5km, Saturday - Manx Fell Runners: 1, Alan Corlett 24min 24sec; 2, Nick Colburn 25.09; 3, Lloyd Taggart 25.48; 4, Tom Felton-Smith 26.02; 5, Harry Stennett 26.45; 6, Matt Callister 27.28; 7, Kevin Shimell 27:38; 8, Chris Reynolds 28:00; 9, Jonah Graham 28:24; 10, Saul Bradley 28:34; 11, George Salter 28:39; 12, Stephen Kelly 28:42; 13, Neil Brogan 28:49; 14, Gary Kelly 28:49; 15, Ryan Hampson 29:07; 16, Tim Dunne 29:14; 17, Zac Woodward 29:33; 18, Nick Bowden 29:52; 19, Troy Thexton 30:02; 20, Stephen Corlett 30:09; 21, Paul Jennings 30:15; 22, Alan Sandford 30:21; 23, Liam McCann 30:22; 24, Kyle Brough 30:24; 25, Max Bezance 30:25; 26, Richard Winn 30:28; 27, Timothy Perry 30:38; 28, Martin Young 31:17; 29, Emily Mylchreest 31:18; 30, Al Graham 31:25; 31, Ali Stennett 31:30; 32, Guy Wood 31:34; 33, Paul Sheard 31:50; 34, Jackie Lee 32:03; 35, Sian Coleman 32:22; 36, Andrew Milnes 32:23; 37, Chris Addy 32:47; 38, Tom Partington 32:50; 39, Ewan Reid 32:55; 40, Damien O’Toole 33:01; 41, Faith Teare 33:09; 42, Timothy Knott 33:17; 43, Robert Crichton 33:18; 44, Holly Sumner 33:19; 45, Sion Morris 33:21; 46, Finbar McSevney 33:22; 47, Tristan Kewley 33:28; 48, Mark Corrin 33:46; 49, Katherine Cubbon 34:00; 50, John-Paul Walker 34:04; 51, Peter Bradley 34:17; 52, James Fisher 34:36; 53, Chris Cale 34:41; 54, Immie Birchall 34:41; 55, Erin Bonett 34:42; 56, Caroline Caren 34:48; 57, Mark Hotchkiss 34:49; 58, Gail Sheeley 34:59; 59, David Griffin 35:05; 60, Corrie Brogan 35:08; 61, Jim Reid 35:11; 62, Rosy Craine 35:19; 63, Janette Gledhill 35:34; 64, Charlie Elliott 36:02; 65, Chris Hogben 36:20; 66, Florence Griffin 36:51; 67, Svetlin Krastev 37:02; 68, Paul Kneen 37:12; 69, Drew Alstead 37:54; 70, Rachael Kelly 38:00; 71, Lewis Veale 38:06; 72, Sara Hinds 38:12; 73, Elizabeth Knott 39:55; 74, David Fisher 39:24; 75, Sarah O’Reilly 39:44; 76, Geoff Quayle 39:56; 77, Lucy Connors 40:26; 78, Deborah Tyrer 40:37; 79, Heather Despres 40:46; 80, Ian Kelly 40:46; 81, Jim Caley 40:56; 82, Chris Gledhill 41:17; 83, Lee Alstead 41.40; 84, Sammy Bawden 42:42; 85, Ian Callister 44:04; 86, John Watterson 44:25; 87, Samuel Mercer 44:33; 88, Joanne Christian 44:36; 89, Michael Crook 44:50; 90, Angie Robinson 44:55; 91, Janet Craine 44:58; 92, Peter Cooper 45:20; 93, Emily Corkhill 45:52; 94, Robert Molesworth 45:57; 95, Peter Corkhill 45:58; 96, Stephen Kelly 45:58; 97, Deborah Smith 46:22; 98, Phill Swales 46:31; 99, Rose Hooton 47:42; 100, Bruce Blacker 48:17; 101, Glenn Blacker 48:18; 102, Denise Bridson 49:47; 103, Moira Hall 50:14; 104, Rosa Rohrer 52:11; 105, Simon Holtham 52:46; 106, Elijah Bradley 55:00; 107, Alan Pilling 57:13; 108, Rebecca Greatbatch 57:15; 109, Rebecca Botwright 57:24.