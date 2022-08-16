Alexander Parkin crowned junior pitbike champion
Sam Corlett, winner of the Plop 110cc final at the Jurby kart track on Sunday (Hagar Photography)
Round 10 of the Jurby MRSports Championship took place at the JCK kart track, Jurby in perfect conditions on Sunday.
Once again the Plop 110s and C90s stole the show as 16 riders on their wonderfully-prepared step-through machines battled it out in the sunshine.
Joe Coulson extended his lead in the Plop 110 championship with two wins and a runner-up, but was made to work for it.
Heat one was a relatively straightforward victory over Sam Corlett, with Chuck Bregazzi taking the spoils in the C90 class with fourth overall.
Fastest in qualifying, brother Wig uncharacteristically suffered two crashes, remounting on both occasions but finishing in a lowly 13th place overall and last of the C90s home.
The pace was electric in heat two as Coulson and Corlett battled wheel-to-wheel for the entire race at the head of the field, both riders on the limit on the hot, sticky surface, each banging in sub-minute laps. The verdict ultimately went to Coulson by two 10ths of a second at the flag.
Wig Bregazzi charged his way through the field from 13th on the grid to take an excellent third place and first C90 home ahead of elder sibling Chuck, also C90 mounted, who got the better of a three-man battle for fourth with Justin Meechan (C90) and Alistair Beattie (Plop 110) finishing in that order.
A determined Corlett turned the tables on Coulson in the final with the latter succumbing to pressure, missing a gear change as they were lapping slower men at the top end of the circuit. Corlett took the chequered flag by six seconds. Once again Wig Bregazzi was first C90 home in third place ahead of Beattie, who pipped Meechan to the flag on this occasion.
Juan Callister moved into the lead in the C90 class with two second places and a third in class.
Billy Kneen pulled out of heat one of the Junior Pitbikes at the end of the lap five suffering from heat exhaustion and dizziness, and was forced to withdraw from the rest of the meeting.
This meant that all Alexander Parkin had to do was finish the three races, which he did, and the championship was his.
He raced concurrently with the Senior Pitbikes, but to put a bit of gloss on the occasion Parkin posted his quickest ever lap of the 1,000-metre track in a time of 58.995sec.
David Fayle took the gentleman’s set in Senior Pitbikes - fastest in qualifying, fastest lap and a hat-trick of victories to put him within touching distance of being crowned 2022 champion.
Nearest rival, Phil Gunnell, didn’t have the best of days after finishing runner-up in heat one. He stopped on the penultimate lap of heat two, relegating him to third in class and was a non-starter in the final.
Hard-riding Joey Thompson was third in heat one and took advantage of Phil Gunnell’s demise when finishing runner-up in heat two and the final.
Alex Galloway made a smooth transition from the Juniors to the 140cc class. The 16-year-old was a comfortable class winner in both heats and the final, demonstrating that he will be a force to be reckoned with next season.
There was no Supermoto class at this round.
NEXT EVENT, SEPTEMBER 11
l There is now a break until the penultimate round on Sunday, September 11 when practice will get underway at 10.15am. Free admission and catering van on site.
