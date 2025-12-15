The Isle of Man’s men’s cricket team will begin its bid to qualify for the 2028 T20 World Cup in Finland next summer.
The Manx are part of 30 European nations taking part in three sub-regional qualifiers taking place next summer in Cyprus, France and finally Finland.
At the latter event in August, the Isle of Man will take on Bulgaria, Czechia, the hosts, Germany, Greece, Israel, Luxembourg, Portugal and Spain in Northern Europe. Spain are the highest ranked of the side’s taking part in the island’s sub-qualifier and currently sit 30th in the ICC rankings, 23 places above the Manx.
The top sides then progress to the next phase of qualification when the likes of Ireland, Italy and the Netherlands will enter owing to their participation in the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next year.
Further information relating to fixtures, venues and match start times will be announced after the conclusion of the latter event in March.
