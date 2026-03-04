Alfie Bezance was named Disability Sportsperson of the Year at Thursday’s Isle of Man Sports Awards, an honour the young powerlifter admitted he did not expect to receive.
Shortlisted alongside top talent including Dylan Butler, who competes in snowshoe events at the Special Olympics, para darts player Callum Brew, and previous winner and talented footballer Sean Jackson, Alfie’s exceptional year in Powerlifting and Para Powerlifting ultimately won over the judges.
Speaking to the Manx Independent after collecting the award, Alfie reflected on his breakthrough season.
‘I compete in powerlifting and para powerlifting. Last year, I won the British Classic Bench Press Championship with a 165kg lift, which was one of my life’s highlights,’ he said.
‘I then qualified for other international competitions, including the World Championships and European Championships. I started para powerlifting in June, and my first competition in Ireland saw me win my age category and total, which qualified me for the World Championships.’
Alfie travelled to the World Championships in Egypt in October, narrowly missing a world record, and also performed strongly at the European Championships and British Nationals, finishing the season with near-record lifts.
Despite his success, Alfie remains focused on the future.
‘I’ve got the national championships, hoping to defend my title. I’ve also qualified for the European Championships and hope to win, and I aim to compete at the Commonwealth Games in July,’ he said.
The Douglas teenager’s dedication to training, combined with his natural talent and determination to succeed, has propelled him to international recognition in a short period.
‘When I actually got the nomination I really wasn’t sure that I was going to win the award, because obviously there are some good competitors out there,’ he added.
‘But I’m delighted to have it and plan to keep going now.’