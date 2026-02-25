Isle of Man cyclist Matt Bostock is eyeing up the Commonwealth Games and Olympics after tasting double success at last week’s Lloyds British National Track Championships.
The 28-year-old from Glen Vine clinched two championship jerseys at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester last Friday and Saturday to get his 2026 campaign off to a flying start.
In his first outing for new team Rapha RCC who he joined last week, Bocky proved imperious in both the men’s scratch and elimination races.
Action got underway on Thursday and it didn’t take long for the Manxman to make his mark, securing the scratch title on Friday.
After a strong attack off the front alongside William Roberts, the duo launched their surge with 29 laps remaining but worked solidly together to chase the pack down and take a lap with about 21 laps to go.
A thrilling battle ensued and it was Bocky who was able to cross the line first to claim the national jersey and set the tone for the rest of the weekend.
Speaking afterwards, Bostock said: ‘It’s really good to get a first win with the new team, it takes the pressure off a little bit. One race, one win, it’s not a bad start to the year - I’m happy with that.’
And the Commonwealth Games cyclist wasn’t finished there, adding another title to his palmarès in Saturday’s elimination race.
In a high-class field, it proved to be an entertaining but hectic contest as the pre-race favourites battled to avoid an early elimination.
This continued into the final laps as it whittled down to only three riders: Bostock, national individual pursuit champion Charlie Tanfield and William Tidball.
After confusion between Tanfield and Tidball, Bocky capitalised to ease away for a simple victory in the end, with Tidball receiving silver and Tanfield bronze.
Reflecting on the championships as a whole, Bocky told the Manx Independent: ‘I’m over the moon to win two titles. I hadn’t actually won a title on the track before – I've probably had four or more second places - so to win two in as many days was amazing.
‘It’s not the biggest achievement but more than anything I’m happy it reflects the hard work I’ve been putting in on the track and the trajectory I’m hopefully on as I work towards the Olympics.
‘For the rest of the season I’ll hopefully carry on this form and the confidence I gained over the weekend will carry into a Track World Cup and then the run into the Commonwealth Games - so fingers crossed it’s start of the ball rolling.’
The double victory last weekend meant Bocky got off to a flying start in the colours of Rapha RCC, having joined the renowned team just before the championships.
‘I’m really pleased to be a part of Rapha RCC this year, it’s a cool setup and an amazing brand to be working with. It’s recognised around the world for being the top range of cycling kit.’
Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Bostock added: ‘My race calendar will be similar to last year so hopefully I can get a couple wins to pay them back.’
