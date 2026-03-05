Isle of Man Netball is currently hosting an international tournament at the NSC.
The Under-17 Rising Stars Cup competition got underway yesterday (Thursday) and involves teams from around the world, namely France, Gibraltar, Ireland, Switzerland and the Isle of Man, as well as an IoM development squad.
Today (Friday’s) schedule features the following matches: 9am – Gibraltar v Switzerland; 11.30am - Ireland v France; 2pm – IoM Development v Isle of Man; 4.30pm - Gibraltar v Ireland.
Saturday’s games are as follows: 9am – Switzerland v IoM Development; 11.30am - Isle of Man v Ireland; 2pm – Gibraltar v IoM Development; 4.30pm - France v Switzerland.
The final day of the tournament (Sunday) sees the following games take place: 9am – France v IoM Development; 11.30am - Gibraltar v Isle of Man; 2pm – Switzerland v Ireland.
For more information, follow the ‘Isle of Man Netball’ page on Facebook.